Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

10:00 AM23 minutes ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers live game, as well as the latest information from the Moda Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
9:55 AM28 minutes ago

9:50 AM33 minutes ago

What time is the Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers of October 12th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (October 13) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass

9:45 AM38 minutes ago

Last time they met

The last time these two teams faced each other was last November 5, 2022. This was the third game of the season between the two and ended with a 129-11 victory in favor of the Suns.

9:40 AM43 minutes ago

Last starting five - Portland Trail Blazers

2- Trendon Watford

8- Skylar Mays

11- Kevin Knox

17- Shaedon Sharpe

23- Jeenathan Williams 

9:35 AMan hour ago

Last starting five - Phoenix Suns

2- Josh Okogie

7- Skylar Mays

8- Grayson Allen

20- Jusuf Nirkic

38- Saben Lee

9:30 AMan hour ago

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers return to the arena and start their preseason with this game. This team will face many challenges, as it needs to show a completely different face from last season and must seek to have higher aspirations if it does not want to be relegated from the playoffs again.

9:25 AMan hour ago

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns had a tough start to the preseason, as they had to face none other than the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets. For this season, the team is looking for more consistency to dream of fighting for the title.

9:20 AMan hour ago

The game will be played at the Moda Center

The Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers game will be played at the Moda Center, located in the city of Portland, in the state of Oregon, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1995, has a capacity for 19,980 spectators.
9:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2023-24 Preseason match: Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
