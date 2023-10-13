Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Score!
How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is the Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers game for NBA?
Argentina: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (October 13) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Last time they met
The last time these two teams faced each other was last November 5, 2022. This was the third game of the season between the two and ended with a 129-11 victory in favor of the Suns.
Last starting five - Portland Trail Blazers
2- Trendon Watford
8- Skylar Mays
11- Kevin Knox
17- Shaedon Sharpe
23- Jeenathan Williams
Last starting five - Phoenix Suns
2- Josh Okogie
7- Skylar Mays
8- Grayson Allen
20- Jusuf Nirkic
38- Saben Lee
Portland Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers return to the arena and start their preseason with this game. This team will face many challenges, as it needs to show a completely different face from last season and must seek to have higher aspirations if it does not want to be relegated from the playoffs again.
Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns had a tough start to the preseason, as they had to face none other than the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets. For this season, the team is looking for more consistency to dream of fighting for the title.