Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

Stay with us to follow the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Crypto.com Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game in several countries:
Argentina: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 23 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 22 hours on NBATV
Spain: 02 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 20 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Warriors absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Steph Curry, a must see player!
The Golden State point guard is the Warriors' top figure. He finished the season as the team's offensive leader, averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. The Golden State star finished the previous season as the Finals MVP and became the top three-point scorer in NBA history. Now, Curry will begin a new season with the Warriors with less pressure regarding the three-point record and with the goal of leading the team towards another playoffs. Curry will seek to take advantage of the renewed Warriors squad and add his game to that of Chris Paul so that Golden State returns to fight for the NBA title. What is most expected from the Warriors star is a healthy season full of three-pointers to generate a very fun game to watch.
How does the Warriors arrive?
The Warriors start a new season after culminating the previous campaign with their seventh NBA title, the team's goal remains to continue adding as many championships as possible with the great generation it has. The team has begun to make moves and refresh the team's second unit by incorporating players like Chris Paul and Dario Saric, in addition to renewing its defensive players like Draymond Green and Lester Quiñones. One of the big news for the team is the return of James Wiseman, after missing last season due to injury. Last season the team finished in sixth position in the Western Conference with a record of 44 wins and 38 losses. Steve Kerr's project has been one of the ones that has achieved the best results and it is expected that they will fight for another championship with this generation of players. The goal this season for the Curry-Thompson-Green trio will be to seek the NBA finals.
Lakers absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
LeBron James, a must see player!
Year 21 for the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team to the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season in a great moment, leading the team on offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, this could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical condition of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection with Austin Reaves and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts focus more on what the Lakers can do.
How does the Lakers get here?
The Los Angeles team finished the regular season with a record of 43 wins and 39 losses to finish in seventh place behind the Warriors, and managed to get the last ticket to the Play-In. The Los Angeles team fell in the conference final against the Nuggets and failed to add another title. The Lakers' campaign was full of injuries and constant news about the bad relationship between some former players with the coaching staff and Lebron James. After Darvin Ham's great campaign, free agency began with the mission of rejuvenating the squad and forming a competitive team. Players like Jaxon Hayes, Prince Tauren, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. At the moment it seems that the team will not make any more important moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Reaves trio one more chance. The Lakers will begin this preseason with great need to demonstrate their improvement for the regular season and we will see for the first time the new faces in the gold and purple uniform.
Where's the game?
The Crypto.com Arena located in the city of Los Angeles will host this preseason duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Crypto.com Arena, at 10 p.m.