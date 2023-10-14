New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA preseason Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a kind of “replay” which started to be played in 2020, the year in which the season ended in a “bubble” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh to tenth in each of the conferences compete in a knockout of unique games, in this way:
- The 7th; Placed from each conference faces the 8th placed. The winner of this game is in the playoffs.
- The 9th; placed faces 10th; placed. The winner of this game gains the right to compete for the last spot in the playoffs, against the loser of the duel between the 7th and 7th seed. and the 8th.
Madison Square Garden
The first version of Madison Square Garden opened in 1879, and over the years, there have been several incarnations of the venue. The current building, opened in 1968, is built in 1968. The fourth generation of Madison Square Garden. Since then, it has become one of the most iconic places in the city.
Madison Square Garden is It is home to several renowned sports teams, including the NBA's New York Knicks and the NHL's New York Rangers. Furthermore, the arena has hosted numerous famous boxing fights, becoming a landmark in the world of sport.
However, Madison Square Garden is not limited to sporting events. He is also It is a popular destination for music concerts, with a capacity that varies depending on the event. Many of the world's biggest music stars have performed there over the years.
In addition to sports and music, MSG is also It is used for a wide range of other events, such as comedy shows, family events and theatrical productions.
Madison Square Garden has undergone several renovations over the years to modernize its facilities and improve the spectator experience while keeping up to date with the demands of the public.
In short, Madison Square Garden is great! much more than just a sports arena; is is a cultural and entertainment landmark with a rich history and a special place in the heart of New York and on the global live entertainment stage.
The NBA (National Basketball Association) is The national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it joined with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today. The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who won four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. Only was stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.