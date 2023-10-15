Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz NBA game?
This is the start time for the Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz game on October 14, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 3:00 AM (October 15) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Last confrontation between the two
The last time these two teams faced each other was last March 22, 2023. This was the fourth game of the season between the two and ended with a 127-115 victory in favor of the Trail Blazers.
Last lineup- Jazz
Lauri Markkanen- A
John Collins- A
Walker Kessler- P
Talen Horton-Tucker- B
Collin Sexton- B
Last lineup- Trail Blazers
Shaedon Sharpe- A
Jerami Grant- A
DeAndre Ayton- P
Scoot Henderson- B
Anfernee Simons- B
Utah Jazz
With one win and one loss to start the preseason, the Utah Jazz are on a mission to get back to the big stages of the season, the Playoffs is the mission for the Jazz.
Portland Trail Blazers
They opened with a loss in the preseason, they hope to start winning this Saturday when they face Utah Jazz, the Blazers have a chance this season to get back to the playoffs.
The match will be played at the Vivint Smart Home Arena
The Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz game will be played at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, located in the city of Salt Lake City, in the state of Utah, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1991, has a capacity for 20,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2023-24 Preseason match: Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz Live Updates!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.