Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

The match Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
What time is Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies?
This is the start time for the Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies game on October 15, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (October 16)
Mexico: 16:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player in Memphis Grizzlies
One of the most outstanding players in Memphis Grizzlies is Gregory Jackson, the 18 years old American born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 24 points.
Key player in Miami Heat
One of the players to watch out for in Miami Heat is Jamal Cain, the 24-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 24 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last March 15, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Miami Heat managed to win by a score of 138 points against 119 of Memphis Grizzlies.
The player who scored the most points for Miami Heat in that game was Bam Adebayo with 26, while the player who scored the most points for Memphis Grizzlies in that game was Jaren Jackson Jr. with 25.
History Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Miami Heat, as of the last five games they have won three, while Memphis Grizzlies have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Miami Heat who has scored 594 points against 554 of Memphis Grizzlies.
Actuality - Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies has been having a good performance in the NBA preseason 2023-2024. After playing three games, they managed to win two and lose one.
Los Angeles Lakers 69 - 100 Memphis Grizzlies
Phoenix Suns 102 - 79 Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies 127 - 122 Indiana Pacers
Memphis Grizzlies 108 - 102 Milwaukee Bucks
Atlanta Hawks 103 - 102 Memphis Grizzlies
Actuality - Miami Heat
Miami Heat has had a regular performance in the current NBA preseason. After playing two games, they managed to win one and lose one.
Milwaukee Bucks 72 - 91 Miami Heat
Denver Nuggets 112 - 81 Miami Heat
Portland Trail Blazers 78 - 104 Miami Heat
Miami Heat 113 - 109 Charlotte Hornets
San Antonio Spurs 120 - 104
The match will be played at the Kaseya Center Stadium
The match between Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies will take place at the Kaseya Center Stadium in the city of Miami (United States), this stadium is where the Miami Heat team plays its home games, it was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 19,600 spectators.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game.
