ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Score Here
How do the Lakers arrive?
How do the Bucks arrive?:
How the NBA Ratings Work
Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a kind of “replay” which started to be played in 2020, the year in which the season ended in a “bubble” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh to tenth in each of the conferences compete in a knockout of unique games, in this way:
- The 7th; Placed from each conference faces the 8th placed. The winner of this game is in the playoffs.
- The 9th; placed faces 10th; placed. The winner of this game gains the right to compete for the last spot in the playoffs, against the loser of the duel between the 7th and 7th seed. and the 8th.
LAKERS!
Crypto.com Arena
The name change to Crypto.com Arena is a big deal. an example of how cryptocurrencies and related companies Cryptocurrency has begun to enter the world of sports sponsorship and entertainment. These sponsorship deals are often lucrative and generate visibility for both the crypto companies and the sports teams and venues involved.
However, it is It is important to note that the exact details of the sponsorship agreement and any subsequent developments are not available to my knowledge as my database ends September 2021. I recommend checking up-to-date sources for information ;e latest information about the Crypto.com Arena and other developments related to this venue.