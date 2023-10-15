Preview: Will this be the Clippers' year?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 28: Russell Westbrook #0, Paul George #13 and Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers celebrate a lead during a 108-101 Minnesota Timberwolves win at Crypto.com Arena on February 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Downtown Los Angeles is ready to witness what could be the last chance for the Clippers' trident. With Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard leading the way, the team has a great roster that could lead them to the NBA championship.

'PG-13'

Paul George is nearing the final years of his career so capturing a championship could cement his legacy in the sport. His ability to create opportunities for both himself and his teammates makes him the most key player to the Clippers' success.

His constant injuries have unfortunately been a hindrance to the Clippers' title run in previous years, but hopefully he can stay healthy this season.

Leonard seeks his third title

Two-time champion and Finals MVP winner Kawhi Leonard is capable of dominating the game on both sides of the court but like George, injuries have kept him from shining in Southern California.

His ability to defend multiple positions is elite as is his conviction and talent to score in critical situations. Despite not being as vocal as Westbrook, Leonard is the leader of the Los Angeles team and must stay healthy by the time the postseason rolls around.

Westbrook Factor

When he left the Lakers last season via trade, Russell Westbrook was doubted by all the management and fans in the NBA. Then, the nine-time All-Star showed his ability in the Playoffs, where despite the Clippers falling, the energetic point guard averaged 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in five games.

His impact on the game must continue like this hand in hand with the productivity of George and Leonard for the Clippers to go far in the Western Conference, where they will have quality opponents like Nuggets, Lakers and Suns.

Depth in the roster

The Clippers' success doesn't rest solely on the trident. Players like Marcus Morris, Terrance Mann, Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac should also bring valuable depth to the team. Their ability to complement the play of the superstars is essential to sustain performance throughout the season.

Experience

Coach Tyronn Lue 's experience cannot go unnoticed. As a 2016 NBA champion with the Cavaliers, Lue knows how to guide a team to the promised land.

The former player knows how to deal with star players as he once did with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving so managing the trident of George, Leonard and Westbrook should be second nature to him.

"We want Russ to be Russ. If he's doing too much or not enough, I'll let him know.

We want him to be the MVP, the Hall of Famer that he is. We just have to make sure he's within the confines of our team. He's excited; he just wants to win," Lue said.

Young

In addition, young players like Kenyon Martin Jr. and Bones Hyland bring fresh energy to the team and will be critical when they come in with the second unit. Their energy off the bench could be key for Los Angeles to make a difference at times when they need baskets.

The Clippers will have a golden opportunity this year. With a dream trident, solid bench support and the experience of a champion coach, they have all the ingredients necessary to contend for the NBA trophy.

The question on everyone's mind is: Can Westbrook, George and Leonard lead the Clippers to glory in their last chance?