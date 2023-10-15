Preview: Lakers' expectations for the 2023/24 season

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 09: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers slaps hands with teammates Austin Reaves #15 and Anthony Davis #3 after James drew a foul against the Brooklyn Nets in the first quarter of their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Nets 129-126. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The summer has brought significant changes to the Los Angeles Lakers. After an impressive finish in the Western Conference Finals last season, the team is determined to go for the gold in the upcoming campaign.

As someone who lives in Los Angeles, I can tell you that there is reason to be excited about what's to come.

Additions

Lakers management has been busy this summer. The signing of promising young players like Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes and the acquisition of seasoned veterans like Christian Wood and Taurean Prince are clear signs that the team is ready to compete and try to win now in the association.

Base

Keeping LeBron James and Anthony Davis as cornerstones of the team is key and their experience winning a title together in 2020 will be critical.

Not only will they be led by their two superstars but they will also rely on last year's core of players, including key pieces in the rotation and to close out games such as Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell.

Can't wait to see you, Lakers fam. pic.twitter.com/HLpelA5mnQ - Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 13, 2023

Depth

One of the biggest challenges will be solidifying a strong defense. Jarred Vanderbilt Rui Hachimura are capable of defending multiple positions so their contribution will be of utmost importance if The Lakers want to contend for the championship. Both are also capable of creating plays and finishing near the rim as well as from distance.

Having guards like Max Christie, D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves means that Darvin Ham and his squad will be able to compete against the best teams in the western conference.

Freshman

Freshman Jalen Hood Schifino, who possesses the ability to create his own shot and his agility on the court make him a perfect fit for the team. The point guard was selected 17th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft and will undoubtedly get minutes in the rotation alongside fellow Miami Heat newcomer Gabe Vincent.

🗣️🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/7oq5JF7gTG - Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 10, 2023

Expectations

While hope is high, it's important to keep expectations realistic. Competition in the Western Conference is stiff, with teams like the reigning champion Nuggets as well as Suns and Warriors in contention. Despite that, the goals for a team that has LeBron and Davis should always be to aim for the championship, so they will be a contender in the race for the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Darvin Ham's words

After falling in the conference finals to Denver last season, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham spoke to the media and explained his expectations for the 2023/24 season.

"Going into next year, there will be expectations, as there should be within this organization and what this organization has meant to the NBA and to the world of sports in general," Darvin Ham said at his press conference. "Each and every individual, each and every player, coach, anyone, management, anyone who works for our organization.

We have to look at how we can build on this momentum and take it to an even higher level to the point where it's us on the outside celebrating, we're the ones that are on our way to the final stage of playing in the NBA Finals."

"I didn't come here to have more wins than losses, or make the first round of the playoffs, or make the playoffs, I came here to win ," Ham said.

pic.twitter.com/ZTuPi3NwBj - Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 11, 2023

In conclusion, the 2023 Lakers are shaping up to be an exciting and promising team. The combination of youth and experience, creates an atmosphere of optimism. The road will not be easy but the potential of this team is a reality.