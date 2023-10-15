Jarred Vanderbilt: the Lakers' key defender

EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: Jarred Vanderbilt #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers during Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center on October 02, 2023 in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

As the years have gone by since his arrival in the NBA, Jarred Vanderbilt has become one of the most versatile defenders in the league. At 6'10", the 24-year-old talent has proven to be a crucial piece for the Lakers.

His ability to play a variety of positions and his impact on the offensive end make him a key player for Darvin Ham 's team.

After spending half of last season with the Jazz, Vanderbilt found his true home in Los Angeles, where he played a big role in helping the Lakers reach the Western Conference Finals against all odds.

Versatility

Vanderbilt's versatility allows him to score on players at different positions, giving the Lakers fresh air for when LeBron James and Anthony Davis need a break.

What he is capable of doing on the offensive side of the court should not go unnoticed. His ability to slash to the hoop to define with layups as well as get rebounds is the reason he made an impact with the Lakers since his arrival.

Reinforcement

Vanderbilt came to La La Land in the trade that brought Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz. In that trade, three teams and as many as eight players were involved.

His impact with Los Angeles was so great that in September 2023, he agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract extension with the Lakers. This was certainly a breather for him and his career, considering he has been with four teams since his arrival in the NBA in 2018, including Denver, Minnesota, Utah and now, Los Angeles.

His addition not only bolstered the team's defense, but also injected a new energy into the locker room.

Playoffs

When all odds were stacked against the Lakers, Vanderbilt was key to the team reaching the Western Conference Finals. He even had the tough tasks of man-marking the likes of Stephen Curry, Ja Morant and Jamal Murray in the playoffs, where he proved his ability to defend against elite players.

"It's a testament to him and a teaching moment for all young basketball players," coach Darvin Ham said of Vanderbilt last season.

"They just think it's about making three-pointers or making people baskets or whatever. If you're able to defend, rebound and really embrace that role, there's always a place for you on a high-level basketball team and in a high-level league like the NBA.

Your ability to just lock in and be unselfish, take on tough matchups, get on the floor, do the dirty work, set screens, move to the second or third action when you're involved, is great. It's priceless. And I'm happy to have an asset like that on our roster."

In short, Jarred Vanderbilt is not just another role player but someone who will be forced to have a big contribution if the Lakers want to win their second NBA title in the last four years.