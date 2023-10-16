Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Ball Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets game in various countries:
Argentina: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 22 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 21 hours on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 19 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Nuggets absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Nikola Jokic, a must see player!
The Denver center is the top figure of the Nuggets, he was named MVP of the regular season after the great campaign leading his team in the absence of players like Murray and Porter Jr. Now, it seems that the Nuggets star He will be able to have less pressure by being able to have a full squad and will have to reduce his responsibilities with the support of the other figures on the team. Jokic will seek to take advantage of the renewed Nuggets squad and add his game to that of Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. Kantevious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon so that Denver returns to fight for the NBA title and is a difficult rival within the Western Conference. What is most expected from the Nuggets star is a healthy season and the return of “PG-Jokic” to generate a very fun game to watch.
How does the Nuggets get here?
The Denver team finished the season as the reigning NBA champion with a record of 53 wins and 29 losses to finish in first place above the Memphis Grizzlies and the Sacramento Kings. With the return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., the team made several interesting additions with the aim of fighting to be in the top 3 of the Western Conference, among these are Bruce Browm, DeAndre Jordan and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to give it a refreshed to various pieces of rotation. With the return of Murray and Porter Jr., the Nuggets hope to be a competitive team again fighting for a spot in the NBA Playoffs. Everything will depend on the pace at which they return so that the pieces of the team fit together and, together with Jokic, they could be a difficult rival in the Western Conference and could leave out one or another favorite team.
Bulls absences!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: Lonzo Ball.
DeMar DeRozan, a must see player!
The Chicago forward is one of the great figures of the team and hopes that the 2022-2023 season will be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Bulls' offensive leaders with an average of 25.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game per game. The figure of the Bulls has had to carry the team due to the losses of great teammates, but the return of Zach Lavine will help the team begin to achieve better results. The forward's connection with players like Lonzo Ball, Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic will be essential to meet Chicago's objectives. DeRozan will look to be the team's leading scorer and they will look to fight for a place in the Eastern Conference Final.
How does the Bulls arrive?
The Chicago team arrives after having had a great season, the project surprised with the rapid adaptation of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, with this they achieved a record of 40 wins and 42 losses. They qualified for the playoffs in tenth place in the East, however, once there they were easily surpassed by Miami in the Play-In round, ending with a bad season. The project in Chicago remains intact for this new season and with very few changes, however, injuries have affected the team, Andre Drummond, Coby White and Lonzo Ball continue to be unavailable for the team and Zach Lavine continues with a minutes restriction . This year's goal is to get into the playoffs, improving last year's position, and fighting to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Where's the game?
The Ball Arena located in the city of Denver will be the venue for this preseason duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 21,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets game, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The match will take place at the Ball Arena, at 7 p.m.