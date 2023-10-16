Clippers' 'X-Factor' to be Norman Powell

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 25: Norman Powell #24 of the LA Clippers reacts during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns in game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 25, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This year for the Los Angeles Clippers, all eyes are on the star trident of Paul George, Russell Westbrook and Kawhi Leonard, but Norman Powell, should not go unnoticed as he is destined to be the x-factor that will make the difference.

What makes Powell key for the Los Angeles team is his ability to score points off the board coming off the bench. The 30-year-old will be critical when stars like Paul George and Kawhi Leonard need a well-deserved rest.

His way of scoring on par with the league's best players is what sets the San Diego-born shooting guard apart, just a couple of hours away from Crypto.com Arena.

History in LA

This will be Powell's third season with the Clippers and his impact has been noticeable since his arrival from the Trail Blazers. In the 65 regular season games he has played, he has averaged 19.4 points per game. His ability to score from various parts of the court is what has made him a key player in Los Angeles' success.

The Clippers are aiming for the NBA title so it shouldn't go under the radar that Powell has experience as an NBA champion, capturing the 2019 title with the Raptors. Powell was even on said championship squad with Leonard, which is a great sign for Tyronn Lue' s team as both know what it takes to win at the highest level.

Sixth Man

Powell was even a finalist for the NBA's best sixth man award last season. Although he fell to the talented Malcolm Brogdon, then of the Boston Celtics, the fact that he was in the conversation speaks to Powell's impact and his scoring, averaging 17 points per game.

It's worth noting that the Clippers' 2022-23 season came to an end in the first round of the playoffs, where they fell to the Phoenix Suns of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in five games.

Throughout his career, Powell has proven himself on three different teams: Toronto, Portland and now Los Angeles. This experience will also be paramount as he has made it to the postseason with all three teams.

If the Clippers want to make history in the 2023-2024 season and win the first championship in franchise history, Norman Powell will be the man to play the 'X-Factor' on the road to the Larry O'Brien trophy.