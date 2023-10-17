San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA
Update Live Commentary
4:05 PMan hour ago

When is San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio
Time: 8pm ET

Where to watch: NBA League Pass

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

4:00 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets match will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
3:55 PMan hour ago

Champions

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. The Golden State Warriors come next with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The reigning league champions are the Denver Nuggets, who beat the Miami Heat 4-1 in the final. The Nuggets finished top of the Western Conference in the post-season and went on to beat the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers to win the tournament for the first time.

3:50 PMan hour ago

Keldon Johnson

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson will be on the court soon.

Johnson told reporters on Sunday that he will make his preseason debut on Monday against the Houston Rockets after missing the first two games due to a hamstring injury. The Rockets and Spurs kick off tomorrow night at 7pm

3:45 PM2 hours ago

Houston Rockets

Unlike the New Orleans team, the Houston Rockets won their pre-season opener. Against the Indiana Pacers, the team scored 122 points, while their rivals scored 103. The expectation is for another win.

Betting on Houston to win, putting the first quarter result option on the table is advantageous, taking into account that the team should prevail over their opponents.

Based on the recent record between the teams and taking last season's averages as a reference (114.4 and 110.7, respectively), the 215-point margin should be reached, and with some ease.

3:40 PM2 hours ago

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio team made their debut on Monday (9). In a game marked by a lot of balance, the team was beaten by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first game of the preseason 122-121. On that occasion, freshman Victor Wembanyama was the main highlight, with 20 points and five rebounds.

The Spurs finished the last NBA season bottom of the Western Conference. Wanting to improve their record compared to last season, the franchise sought new reinforcements during the offseason - Victor Wembanyama, first overall pick in the 2023 Draft, is the main character.

3:35 PM2 hours ago

What are today's NBA schedules and games?

Indiana Pacers v Atlanta Hawks - 8pm - NBA League Pass

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers - 8.30pm - NBA League Pass

San Antonio Spurs v Houston Rockets - 9pm - NBA League Pass

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers - 11pm - NBA League Pass

3:30 PM2 hours ago

head to head

San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets have met 16 times in the past. On average San Antonio Spurs usually score 114 goals per game, and Houston Rockets usually score 114. The difference between goals scored and conceded in all games is equal to 1820-1819. San Antonio Spurs won 8 games, while Houston Rockets managed one win in 8. The last match between these teams was on 05.03.23 and ended with a score of 142:110.

For sports betting enthusiasts, this article presents an accurate statistical prediction for the upcoming basketball match involving San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets. The match is scheduled as part of the United States of America NBA Preseason tournament and is due to start at 21:00 on 16.10.

3:25 PM2 hours ago

Keeping an eye on the game

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets live NBA action on Monday (16) at Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, at 21:00 (local time).

Based on the available statistics, San Antonio Spurs took part in 10 matches, winning 7 games and losing 3. In those games San Antonio Spurs scored 1009 points and conceded 930. On average, San Antonio Spurs were scoring 100.9 points per game and conceding 93 points. As a result, the club averaged 193.9 points lost and scored.

The Houston Rockets took part in 10 matches for which statistics are available, winning 9 and losing 1. In these matches, the team scored 1097 points and conceded 1001. On average, in each game out of 10 the Houston Rockets were scoring 109.7 points and conceding 100.1 points. As a result, the Houston Rockets average 209.8 points scored and conceded per game.

3:20 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets live score

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial NBA match between two teams: the San Antonio Spurs on one side. On the other are the Houston Rockets. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
