San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets
How and where to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets live streaming
The reigning league champions are the Denver Nuggets, who beat the Miami Heat 4-1 in the final. The Nuggets finished top of the Western Conference in the post-season and went on to beat the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers to win the tournament for the first time.
Keldon Johnson
Johnson told reporters on Sunday that he will make his preseason debut on Monday against the Houston Rockets after missing the first two games due to a hamstring injury. The Rockets and Spurs kick off tomorrow night at 7pm
Houston Rockets
Unlike the New Orleans team, the Houston Rockets won their pre-season opener. Against the Indiana Pacers, the team scored 122 points, while their rivals scored 103. The expectation is for another win.
Betting on Houston to win, putting the first quarter result option on the table is advantageous, taking into account that the team should prevail over their opponents.
Based on the recent record between the teams and taking last season's averages as a reference (114.4 and 110.7, respectively), the 215-point margin should be reached, and with some ease.
San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs finished the last NBA season bottom of the Western Conference. Wanting to improve their record compared to last season, the franchise sought new reinforcements during the offseason - Victor Wembanyama, first overall pick in the 2023 Draft, is the main character.
For sports betting enthusiasts, this article presents an accurate statistical prediction for the upcoming basketball match involving San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets. The match is scheduled as part of the United States of America NBA Preseason tournament and is due to start at 21:00 on 16.10.
Keeping an eye on the game
Based on the available statistics, San Antonio Spurs took part in 10 matches, winning 7 games and losing 3. In those games San Antonio Spurs scored 1009 points and conceded 930. On average, San Antonio Spurs were scoring 100.9 points per game and conceding 93 points. As a result, the club averaged 193.9 points lost and scored.
The Houston Rockets took part in 10 matches for which statistics are available, winning 9 and losing 1. In these matches, the team scored 1097 points and conceded 1001. On average, in each game out of 10 the Houston Rockets were scoring 109.7 points and conceding 100.1 points. As a result, the Houston Rockets average 209.8 points scored and conceded per game.
Venue: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio
Time: 8pm ET
Where to watch: NBA League Pass
Real time: VAVEL Brazil