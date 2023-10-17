New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Preseason Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics match for the Preseason regular season.
What time is the New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics match for Preseason 2023?
This is the start time of the game New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics of October 17th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 5:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Latest New York Knicks lineup
The last quintet of the New York Knicks:
RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Jalen Brunson.
Latest Boston Celtics lineup
The last Boston Celtics quintet:
Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Payton Pritchard and Jaylen Brown.
New York Knicks Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Julius Randle (#30), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fourteenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Mitchell Robinson (#23) who last season managed to average 17.6 points, 11 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Jalen Brunson (#11) will be key to making assists. Last season he had a very good tournament and surprised a lot by averaging 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
New York Knicks
The New York team is preparing for the 2023-2024 NBA season that will begin in two weeks. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 3 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation games are against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics. Their last game was against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 14, 2023, the New York Knicks lost the game 121 to 112 at Madison Square Garden. In the 2022-2023 NBA Preseason tournament, they advanced to the postseason, finishing in fifth position in the Western Conference with 47 games won and 35 lost. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Boston Celtics Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Jayson Tatum (#0), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fourteenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is power forward Jaylen Brown (#7) who last season managed to average 17.6 points, 11 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, forward Derrick White (#9) will be key in providing assists. Last season he had a very good tournament and surprised a lot by averaging 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
Boston Celtics
The Boston Basketball team is preparing for the 2023-2024 NBA season, they started their preseason a few days ago and prepared several friendly games to prepare. The warm-up games will be against the New York Knicks, New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons. Their last game was on October 11, 2023, resulting in a 112-101 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. Boston Celtics had a good 2022-2023 season, they stayed in second position in the Eastern Conference with 57 games won and 25 lost. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
The stadium
The TD Garden will be the venue for the NBA Preseason game, located in Boston, Massachusetts. Since September 30, 1995, it has been the home of the Boston Celtics and has a capacity of 18,624 spectators.