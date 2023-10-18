Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Crypto.com Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers game in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 11:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 02:30 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 8:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 10:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Nuggets absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Nikola Jokic, a must see player!
The Denver center is the top figure of the Nuggets, he was named MVP of the regular season after the great campaign leading his team in the absence of players like Murray and Porter Jr. Now, it seems that the Nuggets star He will be able to have less pressure by being able to have a full squad and will have to reduce his responsibilities with the support of the other figures on the team. Jokic will seek to take advantage of the renewed Nuggets squad and add his game to that of Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. Kantevious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon so that Denver returns to fight for the NBA title and is a difficult rival within the Western Conference. What is most expected from the Nuggets star is a healthy season and the return of “PG-Jokic” to generate a very fun game to watch.
How does the Nuggets arrive?
The Denver team finished the season as the reigning NBA champion with a record of 53 wins and 29 losses to finish in first place above the Memphis Grizzlies and the Sacramento Kings. With the return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., the team made several interesting additions with the aim of fighting to be in the top 3 of the Western Conference, among these are Bruce Browm, DeAndre Jordan and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to give it a refreshed to various pieces of rotation. With the return of Murray and Porter Jr., the Nuggets hope to be a competitive team again fighting for a spot in the NBA Playoffs. Everything will depend on the pace at which they return so that the pieces of the team fit together and, together with Jokic, they could be a difficult rival in the Western Conference and could leave out one or another favorite team.
Clippers absences!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Paul George, a must see player!
The LA forward is one of the great figures of the team and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Knicks' offensive leaders with an average of 25.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game per game. The Clippers figure has begun to show his best basketball and has connected very well with Amir Coffey and Ivica Zubac. The forward's connection with players like Russell Westbrook, Kawhil Leonard and Norman Powell will be essential to meet Los Angeles' objectives. George will look to be the team's leading scorer and will make the Clippers look to fight for a spot in the Western Conference Playoffs.
How does Clippers get here?
The Los Angeles team arrives after having finished a great season by qualifying for the Playoffs, but being eliminated in the first round and not being able to demonstrate the potential of the project. The Clippers achieved a record of 44 wins and 38 losses and entered the Playoffs where they were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns, in a series where they were not favorites by a score of 4 to 1. However, the team left a good feeling that An important improvement could come in the future, the project was renewed for this new season with keeping players like Russell Westbrook, Nicolas Batum, Amir Coffey and Mason Plumlee to improve the squad and the second unit. The Clippers' goals are to return to the playoffs and avoid elimination in the first round. The team is very good and we will see how far they can go and fight to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference. One of the great unknowns of the team focuses on the health of Kawhi Leonard and the pace of Russell Westbrook. If these two can add their high level to that of Paul George, the team could become one of the favorites for the title.
Where's the game?
The Crypto.com Arena located in the city of Los Angeles will host this preseason duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers game, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Crypto.com Arena, at 10:30 p.m.