Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

What time is Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors match for NBA?
This is the start time of the game Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors of October 18th, in several countries:
Mexico: 20:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 23:00 hours
Chile: 23:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Peru: 21:00 hours
USA: 22:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Paraguay: 22:00 hours
Spain: 04:00 hours
Where and how to watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors live
The match will be broadcast on NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors live, it will be streamed NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Inside the top 11
Andrew Wiggins, Warriors. When Wiggins is focused he is an excellent defender, a great shooter and capable of grabbing a lot of rebounds. That version of the Canadian was good enough to be an All-Star starter, but his play tends to be inconsistent.
Speaking after the match
"Honestly, I just took the looks I got and had faith in my jump shot." Keon Ellis on his back-to-back three-pointers in the fourth quarter.
"He's doing everything we need him to do and I think he's been really good for us." De'Aaron Fox on the impact Chris Duarte has had during his time as a starter.
No position secured
At the beginning of the preseason, the Sacramento Kings were excited about Sasha Vezenkov. The Californians had managed to convince the Euroleague MVP to make the leap to the Americas. The international for Bulgaria, although born in Cyprus had been drafted in 2017 and his rights passed to the purple team in 2021.
It's a good question. I don't know if he will be there or not. He just has to keep working, fighting and taking advantage of every opportunity he gets, whether it's in training or in games," Mike Brown said.
Player to watch
Although Fox often makes headlines, Domantas Sabonis was arguably the most important player for the Sacramento Kings in the regular season. Sabonis, who has been a key player for the Sacramento Kings for years, had freedom on the court for the first time in years, finding teammates and creating favorable situations with his passing, and using the space created by this move to play some of the most efficient offense in franchise history. Emphasis on "during the regular season."
Movements
Moves in the market: Chris Duarte, Sasha Vezenkov, Colby Jones and JaVale McGee joined the team, Harrison Barnes, Trey Lyles, Alex Len and Domantas Sabonis re-signed.
Roster
Backcourt: De'Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Jordan Ford (two-way), Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk, Colby Jones, Jaylen Nowell (non-guaranteed).
Frontcourt: Harrison Barnes, Sasha Vezenkov, Chris Duarte, Kessler Edwards, Deonte Burton (non-guaranteed), Keon Ellis (two-way), Keegan Murray, Trey Lyles, Skal Labissiere (non-guaranteed), Jalen Swanson (two-way), Domantas Sabonis, Alex Len, JaVale McGee, Chance Comanche (non-guaranteed).
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors NBA game. The match will take place at Chase Center, at 22:00.