San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA preseason Match

HOW DO SPURS ARRIVE?
The Spurs arrive for the game after a defeat to the Rockets themselves in the last duel. In the preseason, the team won just one game, against the Heat.
HOW DO THE ROCKETS ARRIVE?
The Rockets arrive at the game undefeated, having won all three duels against the Pacers, Pelicans and the Spurs themselves.
SPURS VS ROCKETS!
NBA APPROACHES!
Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season eagerly await the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in the best of 7 games for the chance to reach the playoffs. Maximum glory: the title of NBA champion.
Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a kind of “replay” which started to be played in 2020, the year in which the season ended in a “bubble” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh to tenth in each of the conferences compete in a knockout of unique games, in this way:
- The 7th; Placed from each conference faces the 8th placed. The winner of this game is in the playoffs.
- The 9th; placed faces 10th; placed. The winner of this game gains the right to compete for the last spot in the playoffs, against the loser of the duel between the 7th and 7th seed. and the 8th.
SPURS AND ROCKETS STAGE!
The AT&T Center is a multi-purpose arena located in San Antonio, Texas. Opened in 2002, the place is best known for being the home of the San Antonio Spurs, the NBA basketball team. With capacity for more than 18,000 spectators during basketball games, the arena can be adapted to hold various sporting and entertainment events, such as concerts, MMA fights, wrestling events and much more. Additionally, the AT&T Center offers modern amenities such as restaurants, bars, luxury boxes and a gift shop, providing a comfortable experience for the public. Its strategic location northeast of downtown San Antonio makes it convenient to access from several major highways. The name "AT&T Center" It derives from a sponsorship agreement with AT&T, a large telecommunications company in the United States. In short, the AT&T Center is great. It is a versatile venue that plays a central role in San Antonio's sporting and cultural life, attracting a variety of events and audiences.
GAME DIVISIONS
In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA predictions today must also take divisions into account. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows: - Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors. - Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks. - Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards. - Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz. - Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings. - Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.
THE GAME
The NBA (National Basketball Association) is The national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it joined with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today. The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who won four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. Only it was stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.
The game will be played at AT&T Center
The San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets game will be played at AT&T Center, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
