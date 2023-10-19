Austin Reaves will be key to Lakers' success

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on October 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The 2023 NBA season is just around the corner and Lakers fans have high expectations for Austin Reaves. The player, who is about to enter his third season in the league, has earned the respect of players and fans due to his performances with Los Angeles last season.

His performances during the playoffs, were a preview of what Reaves could be to lead the Lakers back to the NBA Finals for the first time since the Orlando bubble.

Three-point threat

Throughout last season, Reaves proved his worth at the rim. Averaging 28 minutes per game, Reaves logged 13 points per game and was an impressive 39% effective from the three-point line, making him difficult for other teams to score on due to his versatility to finish in the paint or from long range.

The outstanding playoff performances were the reason Reaves has established himself as a rising star in the association. During the postseason, Reaves played 16 games, where he averaged 17 points, four rebounds and four assists per game. Those numbers helped the Lakers reach the Western Conference Finals, where they fell in four games to the Denver Nuggets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers).

Scoring with the elite.

With an incredible 44% efficiency rate during the playoffs, Reaves stood out as a lethal three-point shooter and even impressed when scoring against multiple established NBA defenders.

What makes Reaves' playoff performances even more remarkable is because of the teams he faced. The Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets were no easy task, but Reaves showed his worth and proved he has the ability to deliver results at the sport's elite level.

With only two seasons in the NBA, Austin Reaves has demonstrated a level of maturity and skill that goes beyond his experience in the league. The way he responds in critical moments is the reason why he will play a big role with the Lakers and will be the team's leading scorer alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.