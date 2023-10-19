Kevin Durant assesses partnership with Beal and Booker: "Impossible to score all three"

The NBA regular season hasn't started yet, but the Phoenix Suns are still active on the market and have so far formed a trio with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The team from the desert has become one of the main favorites for the tournament title, and Durant hasn't hidden his satisfaction.

Kevin Durant believes it's 'impossible' to score against the trio of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The two point guards have the potential to compete for the MVP award during the season.

"Booker drives to the basket. There will be guys coming to mark him. The same will happen with Bradley or me, in different areas of the court. So it's going to open up spaces everywhere for all of us. It's impossible to mark all three of us at the same time. Especially when guys like Book call double-teaming the whole game," said Durant.

"Play the right way, with fundamentals, don't make mistakes, get the rebounds and we'll be in good shape on offense," Durant added. "Man, sports are business and more and more there's this excessive demand for results. So we know that if we don't win the championship, we'll be criticized. I feel that we have to win every game, and that the title is the big goal. But I don't talk about it openly, I don't like exposing the team to it. So the most important thing is to get to know each other better, to work on our development," the veteran told Sirius XM radio.