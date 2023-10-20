Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game
Image: Twitter Chicago Bulls

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
8:00 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves live, as well as the latest information from United Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
7:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves match live on TV and online?

The match Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
7:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves?

This is the kickoff time for the Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves game on October 19, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 2:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (October 20)
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
7:45 AM2 hours ago

Key player at Minnesota Timberwolves

One of the most outstanding players in Minnesota Timberwolves is Luka Garza, the 24 year old player born in Bosnia Herzegovina comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 20 points.
7:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player at Chicago Bulls

One of the players to watch out for in Chicago Bulls is Zach LaVine, the 28-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 25 points.
7:35 AM2 hours ago

Last game between both teams

The last time these two teams faced each other was last March 17, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Chicago Bulls managed to win by a score of 139 points against 131 of Minnesota Timberwolves.
The player who scored the most points for Chicago Bulls in that game was DeMar DeRozan with 49, while the player who scored the most points for Minnesota Timberwolves in that game was Mike Conley with 28.
7:30 AM2 hours ago

History Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Chicago Bulls, as of the last five games they have won three, while Minnesota Timberwolves has won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Chicago Bulls who has scored 594 points against 554 of Minnesota Timberwolves.
7:25 AM2 hours ago

Actuality - Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves has been performing well in the NBA preseason 2023-2024, winning three games and losing zero.
  • Last five games

Minnesota Timberwolves 92 - 109 Charlotte Hornets
Minnesota Timberwolves 111 - 99 Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks 96 - 104 Minnesota Timberwolves
New York Knicks 112 - 121 Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves 138 - 111 Maccabi Ironi Raanana

7:20 AM2 hours ago

Actuality - Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls have had a bad performance in the current NBA preseason. After playing four games, they won one and lost three.
  • Last five games

Chicago Bulls 90 - 85 Washington Wizards
Milwaukee Bucks 105 - 102 Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls 133 - 124 Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets 116 - 102 Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls 102 - 106 Toronto Raptors

7:15 AM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the United Center Stadium

The match between Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves will take place at the United Center Stadium in the city of Chicago (United States), the stadium is where the Chicago Bulls team plays its home games, was built in 1994 and has a capacity for approximately 22,000 spectators.
Image: blog.ticketmaster.com
Image: blog.ticketmaster.com
7:10 AM3 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves game, valid for NBA 2023-2024 preseason game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA