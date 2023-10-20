Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets live, as well as the latest information from Crypto.com Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets match live on TV and online?
The match Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets?
This is the start time for the Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets game on October 19, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 4:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (October 20)
Mexico: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 12:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Denver Nuggets
One of the most outstanding players in Denver Nuggets is Hunter Tyson, the 23 year old American born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 19 points.
Key player in Los Angeles Clippers
One of the players to watch out for in Los Angeles Clippers is Paul George, the 33-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 23 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last October 17, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Los Angeles Clippers managed to win by a score of 116 points against Denver Nuggets' 103.
The player who scored the most points for Los Angeles Clippers in that game was Paul George with 23, while the player who scored the most points for Denver Nuggets in that game was Hunter Tyson with 19.
History Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Denver Nuggets, as of the last five games they have won four, while Los Angeles Clippers have won one, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is also unbalanced in favor of Denver Nuggets who has scored 594 points compared to 554 for Los Angeles Clippers.
Actuality - Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets has been having a regular performance in the NBA preseason 2023-2024. After playing four games, they managed to win two and lose two.
New York Knicks 86 - 89 Denver Nuggets
- Last five games
Phoenix Suns 107 - 115 Denver Nuggets
Chicago Bulls 133 - 124 Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets 116 - 102 Chicago Bulls
Los Angeles Clippers 116 - 103 Denver Nuggets
Actuality - Los Angeles Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers have had a good performance in the actuality NBA preseason. After playing three games, they won two and lost one.
Philadelphia 76ers 91 - 102 Los Angeles Clippers
- Last five games
Los Angeles Clippers 103 - 104 Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers 96 - 101 Utah Jazz
Los Angeles Clippers 103 - 98 Utah Jazz
Los Angeles Clippers 116 - 103 Denver Nuggets
The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena Stadium
The match between Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets will take place at Crypto.com Arena Stadium in the city of Los Angeles (United States), this stadium is where the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers play their home games, it was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 19,100 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets game, valid for NBA 2023-2024 preseason game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
