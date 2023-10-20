Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards?
This is the start time for the Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards game on October 20, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 1:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (October 21)
Mexico: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Washington Wizards
One of the most outstanding players in Washington Wizards is Jordan Poole, the 24-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 41 points.
Key player at Toronto Raptors
One of the players to watch out for in Toronto Raptors is Pascal Siakam, the 29-year-old Cameroonian-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 22 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last March 26, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Toronto Raptors managed to win by a score of 114 points against Washington Wizards' 104.
The player who scored the most points for Toronto Raptors in that game was O.G. Anunoby with 29, while the player who scored the most points for Washington Wizards in that game was Kristaps Porzingis with 26.
History Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Toronto Raptors, as of the last five games they have won four, while Washington Wizards have won one, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Toronto Raptors who have scored 594 points against 554 of Washington Wizards.
Actuality - Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards have been performing well in the NBA preseason 2023-2024, winning two games and losing zero.
Washington Wizards 105 - 89 Oklahoma City Thunder
- Last five games
Chicago Bulls 90 - 85 Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards 145 - 82 Cairns Taipans
Washington Wizards 98 - 92 Charlotte Hornets
New York Knicks 106 - 131 Washington Wizards
Actuality - Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors has been having a good performance in the current NBA preseason. After playing two games, they won two and lost zero.
Toronto Raptors 94 - 99 Brooklyn Nets
- Last five games
Toronto Raptors 108 - 101 Golden State Warriors
Toronto Raptors 112 - 99 Sacramento Kings
Toronto Raptors 134 - 93 Cairns Taipans
Chicago Bulls 102 - 106 Toronto Raptors
The match will be played at the Scotiabank Arena Stadium
The match between Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards will take place at the Scotiabank Arena Stadium in the city of Toronto (Canada), this stadium is where the Toronto Raptors team plays its home games, it was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 19,800 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards game, valid for NBA 2023-2024 preseason game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
