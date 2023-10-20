Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game
When is Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: American Airlines Center
Time: 8pm

Where to watch: ESPN (closed TV), Star Plus (streaming), NBA League Pass (streaming)
Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil

How and where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
Luka Doncic:

The Dallas Mavericks' interrupted preseason, thanks to the team's 16,500-mile international trip, ends Friday at home against the Detroit Pistons . The season opener in San Antonio takes place next week. We're almost there.

In the meantime, there are a few final questions that need answering before we release more traditional previews next week - and start watching real NBA basketball once again.

 Luka Dončić is the most important player on the team, not just for the obvious reasons, but because the success of this team depends on him being available and at his best throughout the season. There's not much clarity about the mysterious thigh injury that has been bothering him since this summer's international competitions. Dončić refused to share any information about it at the media day. It's threatening, even if it turns out not to be a problem.

Tony Bradley

Before the Dallas Mavericks' preseason finale against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, the team announced the signing of free agent center Tony Bradley. 

Bradley, 25, stands 6'10" tall with an impressive 2.10m wingspan. The physical intangibles he provides were intriguing to NBA scouts when he entered the NBA in 2017. However, he proved unable to play a consistent role on an NBA team in six seasons. 

Bradley was selected with the 28th overall pick in the draft. He was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Utah Jazz on draft night and spent the first three seasons of his career as a member of the Jazz. 

The Jazz selected Bradley with the intention of being an "early draft pick" by then Utah general manager Dennis Lindsey, who is currently involved in Mavs management. The Jazz's goal was to utilize the G League early in Bradley's career so that he would become a key player in the future.

Divisions:

In addition to this division based on East and West, today's NBA predictions must also take into account the divisions. The league's divisions and their respective schedules are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

Detroit Pistons arrive as underdogs

The Detroit Pistons arrive as underdogs. The franchise comes into the preseason after a very poor campaign, having finished 15th [bottom] in the Western Conference - with 17 wins and 65 losses.

So far in the preseason they have played two games - a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder and a loss against the Phoenix Suns. In the last game, the highlight was James Wiseman, who recorded a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are coming off four straight seasons with 23 wins or less, and ranked between 13th and 15th in the East. After racking up consecutive lottery picks in the Draft, the franchise is in a phase where it has a large number of young talents, but has not yet managed to make the desired leap in its performance on the court.

As one of the worst defenses in the NBA last season, the Pistons addressed this problem by selecting Ausar Thompson, a versatile, agile and physical player with a focus on defense. In order to boost the team's development, the franchise also acquired experienced and reliable point guard Monte Morris to serve as a backup to the Cade Cunningham-Jaden Ivey duo. In addition, they brought in Joe Harris, a three-point shooting specialist with tactical intelligence on the court, filling a gap that existed in the team's rotation.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have carried out their preparations for the season, allowing coach Jason Kidd the chance to experiment with various combinations of players in the squad. Especially this season, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving can start to build a chemistry that was absent last season.

With the addition of players who stand out defensively and, above all, the continuity of Irving, the Mavs are aiming to return to the playoffs.

Mavericks' starting line-up: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Grant Williams and Dereck Lively

Keeping an eye on the game

Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons live NBA game on Friday (20) at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, at 7pm (ET).

Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons live NBA game on Friday (20) at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, at 7pm (ET).

The Detroit Pistons are coming off four straight seasons with 23 wins or less, and ranked between 13th and 15th in the East. After racking up back-to-back lottery picks in the Draft, the franchise finds itself in a phase where it has a large number of young talents, but has yet to make the desired leap in its performance on the court.

Welcome to the Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons live stream

Hello, basketball lovers! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Dallas Mavericks on one side. On the other side is the Detroit Pistons. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
