Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

When is Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons live streaming
Luka Doncic:
In the meantime, there are a few final questions that need answering before we release more traditional previews next week - and start watching real NBA basketball once again.
Luka Dončić is the most important player on the team, not just for the obvious reasons, but because the success of this team depends on him being available and at his best throughout the season. There's not much clarity about the mysterious thigh injury that has been bothering him since this summer's international competitions. Dončić refused to share any information about it at the media day. It's threatening, even if it turns out not to be a problem.
Tony Bradley
Bradley, 25, stands 6'10" tall with an impressive 2.10m wingspan. The physical intangibles he provides were intriguing to NBA scouts when he entered the NBA in 2017. However, he proved unable to play a consistent role on an NBA team in six seasons.
Bradley was selected with the 28th overall pick in the draft. He was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Utah Jazz on draft night and spent the first three seasons of his career as a member of the Jazz.
The Jazz selected Bradley with the intention of being an "early draft pick" by then Utah general manager Dennis Lindsey, who is currently involved in Mavs management. The Jazz's goal was to utilize the G League early in Bradley's career so that he would become a key player in the future.
Detroit Pistons arrive as underdogs
So far in the preseason they have played two games - a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder and a loss against the Phoenix Suns. In the last game, the highlight was James Wiseman, who recorded a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Detroit Pistons
As one of the worst defenses in the NBA last season, the Pistons addressed this problem by selecting Ausar Thompson, a versatile, agile and physical player with a focus on defense. In order to boost the team's development, the franchise also acquired experienced and reliable point guard Monte Morris to serve as a backup to the Cade Cunningham-Jaden Ivey duo. In addition, they brought in Joe Harris, a three-point shooting specialist with tactical intelligence on the court, filling a gap that existed in the team's rotation.
Dallas Mavericks
With the addition of players who stand out defensively and, above all, the continuity of Irving, the Mavs are aiming to return to the playoffs.
Mavericks' starting line-up: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Grant Williams and Dereck Lively
Keeping an eye on the game
The Dallas Mavericks have been preparing for the season, allowing coach Jason Kidd the chance to experiment with different combinations of players in the squad. This season in particular, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving can start to build a chemistry that was absent last season.
The Detroit Pistons are coming off four straight seasons with 23 wins or less, and ranked between 13th and 15th in the East. After racking up back-to-back lottery picks in the Draft, the franchise finds itself in a phase where it has a large number of young talents, but has yet to make the desired leap in its performance on the court.
Venue: American Airlines Center
Time: 8pm
Where to watch: ESPN (closed TV), Star Plus (streaming), NBA League Pass (streaming)
Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil