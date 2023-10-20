Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers?
The schedule for this match in different countries are:
Argentina: 20:00 hrs. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 19:00 hrs. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 20:00 hrs. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 19:00 hrs. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 18:00 hrs. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 18:00 hrs. on NBA League Pass
United States: 19:00 hrs. on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 19:00 hrs. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 18:00 hrs. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 20:00 hrs. on NBA League Pass
Cavaliers' Injured Players
These are the players injured by the Cavaliers: None!
Injured players for the Pacers
These are the injured players on the Pacers' side: None!
Player to watch for the Cavaliers
The visitors have one of their top point guards in Donovan Mitchell, who is one of the Cavaliers' most experienced and experienced players. Important player in the scheme and style of play projected by the Cleveland team.
Player to watch for the Pacers.
For the local team, the most promising player is Tyrese Haliburton, who since last season has had a great performance with the Indiana team. In this preseason, he has averaged 15 points, three rebounds and eight assists, making him one of the best players in the local team.
How are the Cavaliers coming in?
The visitors come in after posting one win and two losses in the current preseason, losing to the Atlanta Hawks 108-107 and to the Orlando Magic 108-105. On the other hand, their win came against the Maccabi Raanans of Israel, 120-89. In their last game of the previous season, the Cavaliers lost 106-95 to the Knicks, losing the playoff series 4-1.
How do the Pacers arrive?
The home side comes in after posting one win and two losses in preseason games, losing to the Memphis Grizzlies 127-122 and the Houston Rockets 122-103. While their win came against Atlanta Hawks by 116-112, getting their first win in the opening games for the 2023/2024 season. Their last regular season game was a 141-136 win over the Knicks on April 9 of this year.
Where is the game?
The game will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, located in the city of Indianapolis, Indiana. It has capacity for 18,000 spectators, and tonight will be the venue for this NBA preseason game.
My name is Juan Quintero and I will be your host for this game. We bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
