Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA preseason Match
Photo: Disclosure/Golden State Warriors

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
10:00 AMan hour ago

Watch Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
9:55 AMan hour ago

HOW DO THE WARRIORS ARRIVE?

The Warriors have an undefeated pre-season campaign. The team won all four games against Lakers twice and Kings twice.
9:50 AMan hour ago

HOW DOES SAN ANTONIO ARRIVE?

San Antonio lost its last game to the Houston Rockets. Overall in the preseason, the team has a 2-2 record.
9:45 AMan hour ago

WARRIORS!

Photo: Disclosure/Golden State Warriors
Photo: Disclosure/Golden State Warriors
9:40 AMan hour ago

NBA APPROACHES!

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season eagerly await the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in the best of 7 games for the chance to reach the playoffs. Maximum glory: the title of NBA champion.

Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a kind of “replay” which started to be played in 2020, the year in which the season ended in a “bubble” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh to tenth in each of the conferences compete in a knockout of unique games, in this way:

- The 7th; Placed from each conference faces the 8th placed. The winner of this game is in the playoffs.

- The 9th; placed faces 10th; placed. The winner of this game gains the right to compete for the last spot in the playoffs, against the loser of the duel between the 7th and 7th seed. and the 8th.

9:35 AM2 hours ago

WARRIORS AND SAN ANTONIO STAGE!

The Chase Center is is a sports and entertainment arena located in San Francisco, California, in the United States. Opened in September 2019, the Chase Center became the new home of the NBA basketball team the Golden State Warriors, replacing the former Oracle Arena.

The arena has the capacity to accommodate approximately 18,000 spectators for basketball events and even basketball events. 19,500 at concerts. The Chase Center is This is a modern, technologically advanced facility designed to deliver a high-quality entertainment experience for fans and spectators. In addition to basketball, the location is also It is used for a variety of events such as concerts, comedy shows, conferences and other live entertainment events.

The location of the Chase Center is significant, as it is Located in the Mission Bay district, a growing area in San Francisco. In addition to hosting sporting and entertainment events, the arena contributes to the economic and cultural development of the region.

In short, the Chase Center is great! is a modern multi-purpose arena that serves as the home of the NBA's Golden State Warriors and hosts a variety of entertainment events in San Francisco, California, playing an important role in the city's cultural and sporting life.

9:30 AM2 hours ago

GAME DIVISIONS

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA predictions today must also take divisions into account. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows: - Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors. - Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks. - Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards. - Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz. - Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings. - Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.
9:25 AM2 hours ago

THE GAME

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is The national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it joined with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today. The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who won four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. Only it was stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.
9:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Chase Center

The Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs game will be played at Chase Center, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
9:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA