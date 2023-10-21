Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Toyota Center. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets match in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 20 hours on NBATV
Spain: 02 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 18 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Rockets absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Jalen Green, a must see player!
The Houston point guard is the great jewel of the Rockets and finished his first season as one of the team's offensive leaders with an average of 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The Rockets' young promise is ready for his third year in the NBA and is taking advantage of the team's momentum to fight to be at the top of the Western Conference and he was considered one of the great players for this season due to his good performance. moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Fred VanVleet and Alperen Sengun will be essential for Houston to meet its objectives.
How does the Rockets get here?
The Houston team begins a new season after being left out of the Playoffs and finishing in second-to-last place in the Western Conference. The Rockets finished with a record of 22 wins and 60 losses to place fourteenth in the West. The Rockets are a team in reconstruction and although the project has great doubts, little by little they have been improving the squad, however, it seems difficult for this team to fight for a place in the Play-In, but it could surprise against one of the best in each conference. For this season the Rockets maintained their young core and brought in new reinforcements such as Dillon Brooks, Reggie Bullock, Victor Oladipo, Fred VanVleet, Aaron Holiday and Jeff Green, in addition to adding Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore through the draft. The team's mystery revolves around the high level that this group of young players can show with the experienced players who came to the squad. Houston's goal is to try to show improvement against teams like Washington and Orlando that are also rebuilding.
Heat absences!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Jimmy Butler, a must see player!
The Miami forward is the Heat's top figure and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The Heat star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after having been considered one of the starters for the all-star game, this was considered one of the great players of the season and postseason for their good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Tyler Hero, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry is bringing fruit to a team full of spotlights and hoping to get back to a conference final.
How does the Heat arrive?
The Miami team started this season after reaching the NBA Finals and finishing as the runner-up with a team full of good players, led by Jimmy Butler. The Heat finished with a streak of 44 wins and 38 losses to place themselves in seventh place in the East and qualify for the Play-In. In this instance, Miami eliminated the Bulls. One of the factors that did the most damage to the team was the absence due to injury of Jimmy Butler in the most important moments, the Heat star injured his knee and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance of Tyler Hero, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to winning more duels. For this season, the great core of young people was maintained and the team renewed players like Orlando Robinson and Kevin Love, in addition to the additions of Thomas Bryant, Josh Richardson and Jaime Jacquez Jr., the latter being the #18 pick in the NBA draft. NBA 2023. Miami's goal is to take advantage of the few roster movements to get back into the NBA grand final.
Where's the game?
The Toyota Center located in the city of Houston will be the venue for this preseason duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 19,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2003.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets game, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Toyota Center, at 8 p.m.