Chris Brickley's Upcoming Puma Sneaker Is One Of The Most Anticipated Sneaker Releases Left in 2023

In an exciting collaboration, NBA skills coach Chris Brickley is set to release his second signature shoe with sportswear giant Puma, following the immensely successful debut of 'Life Is Beautiful'. This new shoe, named 'Love Yourself', is expected to make a significant impact both on and off the court.

Their first signature shoe, 'Life Is Beautiful', provided a glimpse into Brickley's formative years in New Hampshire, where he grew up and recently unveiled public courts for the local community.

Fans everywhere were super excited for it, and it was sold out the day of its release. It also secured the 20th spot in the rankings in the Philippines for the season, and ESPN writer Nick DePaula ranked it as one of the top shoes in the NBA.

Trainer Chris Brickley’s Puma sneaker — inspired by his path from New Hampshire to the top of his craft — has already sold out on https://t.co/6AYc6toD6x@Cbrickley603 & @PUMAHoops are also launching the shoe tonight at 5 EST at the Puma NYC store. pic.twitter.com/XUkEwNsI0b — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) December 15, 2022

Release Date

The 'Love Yourself' signature shoe, set to hit the market on November 22, will encourage people to invest in self-love as a way to be able to love others. The shoe will be available in two colors, white and black, making it easy to coordinate with any outfit and suit individual preferences.

Brickley shared his enthusiasm exclusively with VAVEL, saying, "It's crazy. The number of people who've messaged me about the shoe is truly incredible. I'm too hyped for the launch."

The 'Love Yourself' shoe will be available on Puma's official website and at FootLocker stores. Given the skills trainer's record, another sellout shouldn't surprise us.

As we await the drop of this highly anticipated sneaker, it's evident that Chris Brickley and Puma's collaboration is not only producing quality footwear but also portraying powerful messages for the community.