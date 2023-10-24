5 players to watch in the 2023-2024 NBA season

Some teams are going to fight for the championship, others to try to get into the playoffs and even some teams are aiming to finish in the worst possible place to have a better chance of a better selection in the Draft.

On an individual level these would be the players that could make a difference throughout the season:

Mikal Bridges

The trade of Mikal Bridges to the Brooklyn Nets, as the primary bargaining chip in a historic trade that would bring Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, became one of the most surprising storylines during the second half of last season. Bridges was known as an excellent second or third team option, but he became the Nets' leading scorer as soon as he stepped on New York soil.

Whenever a team trades one of the best players of all-time, it's hard to get the same value back. However, this deal ended up being a win-win. As soon as Bridges was traded to Brooklyn, he made an immediate impact on both sides of the court. Bridging the gap with Durant, Bridges offers the Brooklyn Nets a similar role: a scoring small forward with a big wingspan and the skills to be the team's best defender. Thanks to his performance, the Nets remained in the Playoffs.

In 27 games with Brooklyn, Bridges averaged 26.1pts/4.5rebs/1robs. His shooting volume, compared to his time in Phoenix, increased. Seeing these improvements, we would be talking about a possible All-Stars or even a candidate to win the "Most Improved Player" award if he leads his team to a worthy position in the standings.

Victor Wembanyama

The figure of Victor Wembanyama will be the big attraction for San Antonio Spurs next season. The French giant, chosen number 1 in the last Draft, arrives in the NBA with enormous expectations of becoming one of its protagonists. His incredibleperformance in the French Pro A League backs him up, but he will have to adapt to the best league in the world and, if he succeeds, we will see how long it takes him.

At just 19, Wembanyama still has a long way to go and a future of untold success. However, the anxiety for his talent to turn into immediate success should not faze him or Spurs fans.

One of the challenges facing the ageless Gregg Popovich is what position the Frenchman will occupy. It is clear that on defense he will be positioned near the basket to protect it with his long arm reach, perhaps supported by a stronger center. On offense, on the other hand, Pop will probably look to use him in different roles, whether as a power forward, power forward or small forward, until he finds the one where he performs best and contributes the most to the team.

As it is, the Frenchman's impact on the league could be immediate. A player with these characteristics has never been seen before and there is great excitement to see if he is capable of breaking the mold to the point of deserving to be All-Stars.

Jordan Poole

There are many aspects of the game that Jordan Poole needs to polish and develop. His ball control, no matter how manyhighlights he has had, is unreliable and he is a turnover machine. His jump shot is inconsistent and the numbers indicate that he has never been as good as his reputation suggests. Improving in these areas will get him closer to that All-Star level. However, what could make the difference in his career if he can improve on the defensive end.

In what looks to be a season of potential development for the Washington Wizards as a franchise, perhaps the most interesting storyline centers around the performance of Jordan Poole.

No analyst or fan knows quite what to make of Jordan Poole' s play. His former teammate Klay Thompson lists him as a "future All-Star." However, Poole's performance last season was nowhere near the current numbers a star should average. Poole signed a decent 20.4pts/4.5asits, but with 3.1 turnovers per game on 43% shooting from the field and 33.6% on three-pointers.

Jalen Brunson against Detroit Pistons / Photo: New York Post

Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks point guard impressed many with his play last year, establishing himself as one of the NBA's rising talents with a $104 million contract in Manhattan. That, however, was not enough to impress NBA All-Star Game voters.

Brunson averaged 24pts/6.4asits, in addition to hitting 41.6% on three-pointers, the best numbers of his short career. Brunson received no recognition for his role in the Knicks' most successful season in a decade. Instead, it was small forward Julius Randle who was nominated to his second All-Star Game.

Some believe Brunson is the Knicks' clear best option ahead of Randle, even though the latter also earned Third Team All-NBA honors last season. His first year with the Knicks was spectacular and he is expected to further elevate his stats and influence on the game this season.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey is the only solution to the Harden-sized hole it appears the Sixers will have in the frontcourt entering the season. Maxey is coming off a personal-best 20.3 points per game and shot 43% from the field. However, his assist numbers dropped to 3.5 per game, but that was likely due to playing a full season with Harden. During the 2021/22 season, in which Simmons did not participate, Maxey averaged a career-high 4.3 assists per game.

Maxey has never had to take on major playmaking responsibilities since his second season in the league, but when he did, he performed well. Given that Harden's value is so low, the potential return from a trade for him is unlikely to bring back a playmaker of his caliber, even if the Sixers get a return that they will use to pursue another star player in the future. Names the Sixers have been approached with include Zach LaVine, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and other very talented non-point guard players.

The youngster needs full confidence and support to replace Harden because he will likely do so on a permanent basis this time around. While the Phidaldephia 76ers continue to fail with their goals season after season, Maxey's growth has always shined through this obscurity. Perhaps for this season, fans and management should spend more time harnessing and growing his radiant energy and less on star power elsewhere.