Highlights: Golden State Warriors 104-108 Phoenix Suns in NBA
Photo: Disclosure/Warriors

12:49 AM3 days ago

12:47 AM3 days ago

END OF THE GAME

104-108.
12:47 AM3 days ago

2'

Tense game in the final stretch. Suns lead 100-99.
12:39 AM3 days ago

4'

Suns in front. Team has three more points.
12:21 AM3 days ago

6'

Game tied at 93 points.
12:20 AM3 days ago

8'

Suns turned it around, but the Warriors tied the game again. All the same.
12:20 AM3 days ago

10'

WHAT A GAME! Durant with two points to bring the Suns close again.
12:11 AM3 days ago

END OF THIRD PERIOD

86-80.
12:03 AM3 days ago

2'

Suns try to make up for the loss, but remain behind.
11:58 PM3 days ago

4'

Turnaround on the scoreboard. Warriors up 30-7 in the third period.
11:50 PM3 days ago

6'

Warriors are one point away from equality.
11:50 PM3 days ago

8'

Warriors improve at the beginning of the third period and get closer to the scoreboard.
11:49 PM3 days ago

10'

Balanced game at the beginning of the third period.
11:18 PM3 days ago

BREAK

46-61.
11:18 PM3 days ago

0'

Suns open 15 points in the final stretch.
11:17 PM3 days ago

2'

Suns open 12 points in the final stretch of the second period.
11:03 PM3 days ago

4'

Suns currently lead by five points.
11:01 PM3 days ago

6'

Suns improve, pull over, but Warriors remain ahead by one point.
11:01 PM3 days ago

8'

Few points at the beginning of the second period, but the Warriors remain ahead.
10:52 PM3 days ago

10'

Warriors start better at the beginning of the second period, in which they take the lead.
10:41 PM3 days ago

END OF FIRST PERIOD

28-28.
10:37 PM3 days ago

2'

Warriors get closer to the scoreboard. Suns lead by two points.
10:29 PM3 days ago

4'

Warriors with five points in a row to get closer to the scoreboard.
10:28 PM3 days ago

6'

Suns open seven points midway through the first period.
10:18 PM3 days ago

8'

Suns improve, achieve positive streak and take lead at 15-7.
10:18 PM3 days ago

10'

The game starts off and the Warriors are ahead.
10:12 PM3 days ago

THE GAME STARTED

0-0.
9:45 PM3 days ago

HOW DOES THE NBA WORK?

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season eagerly await the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in the best of 7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the title of NBA champion.
Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a type of “replay” that began to be played in 2020, the year in which the season ended in a “bubble” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh to tenth in each of the conferences compete in a knockout stage of single games, as follows:

- The 7th place team from each conference faces the 8th place team. The winner of this game is in the playoffs.

- The 9th placed team faces the 10th placed team. The winner of this game gains the right to compete for the last spot in the playoffs, against the loser of the duel between 7th and 8th.

9:43 PM3 days ago

UPDATE!

Stay tuned to get the latest news and the first updates on the event.
9:43 PM3 days ago

GOODNIGHT!

Hello! All good? The event will start soon and I will be providing the best information and real-time updates here at VAVEL.
10:00 AM3 days ago

9:55 AM3 days ago

CURRY!

Photo: Disclosure/Warriors
Photo: Disclosure/Warriors
9:50 AM3 days ago

OPEN QUOTES!

"É It's good to have him back, both for him and for us," Kerr told reporters. "It adds competitive strength to the team. our team and your IQ is important. He is extraordinary, so even during training, the team benefits from his presence,” he concluded.

"Last year, we weren't a great defensive team, and the way our season ended was indicative of that," he noted. "So we know what it is. What it takes to win and the areas in which we need to excel. Additions like Chris Paul, Dario and other players, you'll be ready to join in. see how they will help and make a difference", commented Green.

9:45 AM3 days ago

SPEAK UP, BEAL!

“Will it be? "It's a game changer for everyone," Beal said. "None of us played on the floor with three guys who could score the ball at any time. It will be It's a small sacrifice for everyone."
9:40 AM3 days ago

WARRIORS AND SUNS STAGE!

The Chase Center is is a multi-purpose event arena located in San Francisco, California. Opened in September 2019, the Chase Center became the home of the NBA basketball team the Golden State Warriors, replacing the former Oracle Arena.

The arena is designed to offer a world-class entertainment experience, not only for sporting events, but also for concerts and other live events. The Chase Center has a seating capacity of about 18,000 to 18,064 for basketball games and even basketball games. 19,596 seats for entertainment events. In addition, it has several luxury suites and hospitality areas.

The site also includes restaurants, bars and shops, providing a wide range of eating and shopping options for visitors. Chase Center's location near the Mission Bay district provides easy access to a variety of transportation options, including public transportation and parking.

In addition to sporting events, the Chase Center has become a popular destination for concerts and live music performances by renowned artists. Its modern infrastructure and state-of-the-art facilities have made it a major landmark on the San Francisco entertainment scene.

In short, the Chase Center is great! is a state-of-the-art arena in San Francisco that is home to the Golden State Warriors basketball team and is a state-of-the-art arena in San Francisco. It is a premier venue for sporting events, live music and general entertainment in the San Francisco Bay Area.

9:35 AM3 days ago

GAME DIVISIONS

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA predictions today must also take divisions into account. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows: - Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors. - Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks. - Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards. - Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz. - Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings. - Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.
9:30 AM3 days ago

THE GAME

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is The national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it joined with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today. The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who won four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. Only it was stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.
9:25 AM3 days ago

The game will be played at Chase Center

The Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns game will be played at Chase Center, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
9:20 AM3 days ago

