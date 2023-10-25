Highlights and best moments: Toronto Raptors 97-94 Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA 2023-2024

ADVERTISEMENT
End of transmission
We finish the coverage of the Toronto Raptors 97-94 home win over Minnesota Timberwolves in a game corresponding to the NBA 2023-2024 regular season, we invite you to stay connected to VAVEL with all the information from the world of sports.
End of the game
Toronto Raptors won 97-94 over Minnesota Timberwolves at the Scotiabank Arena Stadium in the city of Toronto.
4 | 3:08
Timeout in the game, it was called by Toronto Raptors.
4 | 6:22
Three-point basket in the game, scored by Dennis Schroder of Toronto Raptors.
4 | 8:35
Minnesota Timberwolves substitution, Karl Anthony Towns leaves the field and Rudy Gobert enters.
4 | 10:50
Double free throw scoring in the game, the baskets were scored by OG Anunoby.
Third quarter begins
Toronto Raptors hopes to keep the lead and win the game.
End of the second quarter
Toronto Raptors 53 - 51 Minnesota Timberwolves
2 | 3:25
Anthony Edwards of Minnesota Timberwolves gets a rebound on offense and scores a two-point basket.
2 | 6:00
Timeout in the game, it was called by Minnesota Timberwolves.
2 | 8:27
Double free throw scoring in the game, the baskets are scored by Mike Conley.
2 | 10:15
Toronto Raptors' OG Anunouby gets a rebound on defense and starts the offense for his team.
Second quarter begins
Toronto Raptors hopes to continue with the advantage on the scoreboard.
End of the first quarter
Toronto Raptors 26 - 25 Minnesota Timberwolves
1 | 3:59
Timeout in the game, it was called by Minnesota Timberwolves.
1 | 6:34
Toronto Raptors substitution, Scottie Barnes leaves the court and Gary Trent Jr. enters the court.
1 | 8:39
Double free throw scoring in the game, baskets scored by Jakob Poelti.
1 | 11:29
First three-point basket in the game, scored by Pascal Siakam of Toronto Raptors.
Game on!
The game between Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves is underway.
Everything is ready
Everything is ready for the start of the game at the Scotiabank Arena Stadium.
Minnesota Timberwolves starters
first five of the regular season.
Toronto Raptors starters
Tonight's Starting 5️⃣
Get ready!
We are ready to bring you the rebroadcast of the game between Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves corresponding to the NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
Tune in here Toronto Raptors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Toronto Raptors vs Minnesota Timberwolves live, as well as the latest information from Scotiabank Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Toronto Raptors vs Minnesota Timberwolves live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Toronto Raptors vs Minnesota Timberwolves match live on TV and online?
The match Toronto Raptors vs Minnesota Timberwolves will not be broadcast live on TV.
What time is Toronto Raptors vs Minnesota Timberwolves?
This is the start time for the Toronto Raptors vs Minnesota Timberwolves game on October 25, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 1:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (October 26)
Mexico: 17:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player in Minnesota Timberwolves
One of the most outstanding players in Minnesota Timberwolves is Anthony Edwards, the 22 year old American born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 19 points.
Key player for Toronto Raptors
One of the players to watch out for in Toronto Raptors is Scottie Barnes, the 22-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 23 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last March 18, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Toronto Raptors managed to win by a score of 122 points against 107 of Minnesota Timberwolves.
The player who scored the most points for Toronto Raptors in that game was Fred Van Vleet with 28, while the player who scored the most points for Minnesota Timberwolves in that game was Naz Reid with 22.
History Toronto Raptors vs Minnesota Timberwolves
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Toronto Raptors, as of the last five games they have won four, while Minnesota Timberwolves has won one, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Toronto Raptors who has scored 594 points compared to 554 for Minnesota Timberwolves.
Actuality - Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves has been performing well in the NBA preseason 2023-2024, winning four games and losing zero.
- Last five games
Minnesota Timberwolves 111 - 99 Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks 96 - 104 Minnesota Timberwolves
New York Knicks 112 - 121 Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves 138 - 111 Maccabi Ironi Raanana
Chicago Bulls 105 - 114 Minnesota Timberwolves
Actuality - Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors has been performing well in the current NBA preseason. After playing three games, they have won three and lost zero.
- Last five games
Toronto Raptors 108 - 101 Golden State Warriors
Toronto Raptors 112 - 99 Sacramento Kings
Toronto Raptors 134 - 93 Cairns Taipans
Chicago Bulls 102 - 106 Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors 134 - 98 Washington Wizards
The match will be played at the Scotiabank Arena Stadium
The match between Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves will take place at the Scotiabank Arena Stadium in the city of Toronto (Canada), the stadium is where the Toronto Raptors team plays its home games, was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 19,800 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Toronto Raptors vs Minnesota Timberwolves game, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
