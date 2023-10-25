Orlando Magic 116-86 Houston Rockets highlights and points in NBA 2023
1:58 PMa day ago

Summary

9:29 PM2 days ago

End of match

The game ends Orlando Magic 116-86 Houston Rockets.
9:28 PM2 days ago

4Q - 0:30

Final minutes of the game and Orlando is getting its first win of the new season.
9:25 PM2 days ago

4Q - 2:20

Anthony Black adds 2 more points for Orlando.
9:19 PM2 days ago

4Q - 3:45

Orlando controls the game and runs down the clock and connects more points.
9:09 PM2 days ago

4Q - 4:40

Orlando calls time out.
9:05 PM2 days ago

4Q - 7:40

Cole Anthony misses two points and gives up points for Magic.
9:00 PM2 days ago

4Q - 9:45

Smith misses an important three-pointer for the Rockets, who are looking increasingly desperate.
8:59 PM2 days ago

4Q - 10:55

Orlando begins to secure the game with another triple.
8:55 PM2 days ago

End of third quarter

Orlando Magic 87-69 Houston Rockets
8:49 PM2 days ago

3Q - 1:30

Dilon Brooks scores another three-pointer and now has 14 points in the game.
8:44 PM2 days ago

4Q - 2:34

Carter Jr converts two points and Rockets call timeout.
8:40 PM2 days ago

3Q - 4:30

Rockets are not letting their guard down and are already 3 points behind Orlando who continue to increase their lead.
8:37 PM2 days ago

3Q - 6:20

VanVleet hits a three-pointer to bring the Rockets within one point.
8:34 PM2 days ago

3Q - 7:29

Houston Rockets are getting dangerously close to the scoreboard and are already 4 points behind Orlando.
8:31 PM2 days ago

3Q - 8:20

Jalen Suggs scores a three-pointer to extend Orlando's lead.
8:30 PM2 days ago

3Q - 9:10

Dillon Brooks scores a quick three-pointer at the start of the third quarter.
8:11 PM2 days ago

Half time

Orlando Magic 54-43 Houston Rockets
8:09 PM2 days ago

2Q - 0:28

VanVleet scores a three-pointer for the Rockets late in the half.
8:04 PM2 days ago

2Q - 2:30

Anthony connects on a 2-point shot to extend Orlando's lead.
7:57 PM2 days ago

2Q - 5:30

Rockets miss a free throw and lose valuable points.
7:54 PM2 days ago

2Q - 6:24

Gary Harris converts a two-point shot and Orlando calls a time-out.
7:50 PM2 days ago

2Q - 7:28

Bullock Jr connects on a valuable triple for Rockets.
7:47 PM2 days ago

2Q - 9:36

Orlando Magic is playing much better and continues to increase its lead.
7:46 PM2 days ago

2Q - 10:00

Joe Ingles gets another three pointer for Orlando Magic.
7:41 PM2 days ago

End of first quarter

Orlando Magic 29-20 Houston Rockets
7:38 PM2 days ago

1Q - 1:08

Green misses a three-pointer that would have been valuable for the Rockets.
7:34 PM2 days ago

1Q - 2:28

Rockets call time to try to get back on track before the end of the first quarter.
7:29 PM2 days ago

1Q - 4:16

Paolo Banchero connects with one of two possible free kicks for a foul.
7:24 PM2 days ago

1Q - 5:35

Wagner is still going big and connects with a two-point shot.
7:21 PM2 days ago

1Q - 7:20

Wagner's triple to tie the game.
7:18 PM2 days ago

1Q - 8:43

Quickly the Rockets responded with two impressive baskets to turn the score around.
7:17 PM2 days ago

1Q - 10:08

Jalen Suggs connects on a triple to put Orlando on top.
7:16 PM2 days ago

Kickoff

The game between Orlando and Rockets kicks off.
6:50 PM2 days ago

All ready

All set for the kick-off, the teams are ready for the start of what promises to be a very exciting match.
6:45 PM2 days ago

End the warm-up

The two teams finish warming up and prepare for the protocol of the US anthem before the start of the match.
6:40 PM2 days ago

How the teams warm up

This is how the Rockets warm up:
6:35 PM2 days ago

Great Entrance

Great entrance in the arena, almost full for this match where the illusions of the two teams start to transcend in this new NBA season.
6:30 PM2 days ago

Orlando Magic line-up

The Orlando Magic will start with this line-up:

6:25 PM2 days ago

Already in the arena

The two teams are already in the arena and the players are slowly starting to warm up and start shooting baskets as the arena fills up.
6:20 PM2 days ago

Fans

Slowly but surely the fans are starting to arrive at the arena, a big turnout is expected for the NBA debut of Orlando and Rockets in a new 2023-2024 season.
6:15 PM2 days ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Orlando Magic vs Houston Rockets in the NBA Regular Season 2023.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Orlando Magic vs Houston Rockets live in the NBA Regular Season 2023, as well as the latest information from the Amway Center. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
6:10 PM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Orlando Magic vs Houston Rockets online live NBA Regular Season 2023

The Orlando Magic vs Houston Rockets game will not be televised.

Orlando Magic vs Houston Rockets can be tuned in from NBA TV streams.

If you want to watch Orlando Magic vs Houston Rockets live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

6:05 PM2 days ago

Amway Center

It is the home of Orlando Magic of the NBA, a very important arena, with a capacity for 20 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on October 1, 2010, it will be the stage for this match between Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets, which will be the debut of the two teams in this new NBA season and will undoubtedly be full with the fans who do not abandon their team.

6:00 PM2 days ago

Others games tomorrow

In addition to the Orlando Magic vs Houston Rockets, the Knicks vs Celtics, Hornets vs Hawks, Pacers vs Wizards, Heat vs Pistons, Nets vs Cavaliers, Raptors vs Timberwolves, Bulls vs Thunder and Grizzles vs Pelicans are the games for the opening of NBA 2023, The meeting will have great players who return to action in the rafaga sport with an illusion of reaching the top in this new season 2023 in the most important sport in the United States as it is the Basketball.
5:55 PM2 days ago

What time is the Orlando Magic vs Houston Rockets game of the NBA Regular Season 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the Orlando Magic vs Houston Rockets match on 25 October 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 19:00 hours

Bolivia: 19:00 hours

Brazil: 19:00 hours

Chile: 19:00 hours

Colombia: 19:00 hours

Ecuador: 19:00 hours

Spain: 01:00 hours

United States: 18:00 hours PT and 19:00 hours ET

Mexico: 17:00 hours

Paraguay: 19:00 hours

Peru: 19:00 hours

Uruguay: 19:00 hours

Venezuela: 19:00 hours

Japan: 09:00 hours

India: 02:00 hours 

Nigeria: 03:00 hours

South Africa: 03:00

Australia: 10:00 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 01:00 hours

5:50 PM2 days ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this game which will be their debut in the NBA regular season, a new year full of illusions for both teams who dream of going far this season.
5:45 PM2 days ago

Background

The record is leaning towards the Houston Rockets as they have met 13 times, leaving a record of 4 games won by Orlando Magic and 9 games won by Houston Rockets, so tomorrow the Rockets will be the favorites to start this new NBA season in the best way possible.
5:40 PM2 days ago

How are the Houston Rockets doing?

For its part Houston Rockets comes from closing its preseason with a win against Miami Heat with a score of 110 to 104, for its part Rockets comes with a great motivation to make a better tournament than last year, with players like Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks will seek to excel this new campaign, but first they must win in their first game that will be visiting Orlando, in this way the two teams arrive to their debut in the NBA in this new campaign 2023-2024, no doubt we expect a great game with an arena that will be full of fans eager to start this game.
5:35 PM2 days ago

How is the Orlando Magic coming along?

Orlando Magic comes from closing its preseason against Pelicans with a 104-92 loss, a team that comes to this new season with many doubts, but with the intention of improving what they did last season, they will try to start with the right foot at home and with their fans, but they will face a tough team like Houston Rockets, this is how Orlando Magic arrives to its debut in this new season in NBA 2023.
5:30 PM2 days ago

Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Orlando Magic vs Houston Rockets live stream of the NBA Regular Season 2023. The game will take place at the Amway Center at 17:00.
