Highlights: Cavaliers 114-113 Nets in 2023 NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Game is Over
The game ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-113 Brooklyn Nets match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
4Q | 3:27
There is little left on the clock and the Nets want to win it to add their first victory.
4Q | 6:03
Difference of one possession, the two teams try to separate themselves enough.
4Q | 8:58
The Nets went on an 8-0 run to turn the game around and force the requested time.
4Q | 12:00
Start of the last quarter.
Bye to the third
The third quarter ends with a lead of 3 for the Cavs.
3Q | 3:09
The Nets put pressure and slowly get away on the scoreboard.
3Q | 5:58
Strong pressure from both teams to break parity and move away little by little.
3Q | 9:03
The game maintains the same tone of the first half with the Cavs pressing with everything.
3Q | 12:00
Start of the third quarter.
Halftime
The first quarter ended with a tie at 63 points between both teams.
2Q | 3:11
12-2 run by the Cavs that forces the rival's timeout.
2Q | 6:07
The Nets tied the game and played better and better to try to turn it around.
2Q | 9:08
The two teams remain with the same difference and Brooklyn wants to turn it around.
2Q | 12:00
Start of the second quarter.
End of the first
The first quarter ends with a lead of 5 for the Cavs.
1Q | 3:17
The Nets begin to pressure and get closer in pursuit of the rival.
1Q | 5:59
Cleveland playing better and with a lead of 10 trying to stop the Nets.
1Q | 9:01
The Cavs take off quickly and force the opponent's time request.
1Q | 12:00
The match starts.
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous NBA protocols.
Nets lineup!
These are the Nets starters for today's game:
First 5⃣ of the season! pic.twitter.com/JVXNiUk7Hv— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 25, 2023
Cavs lineup!
These are the players starting for the Cavs for today's game:
First five in Brooklyn. 👇 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/AzV9XvOqdK— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 25, 2023
Referees
Marc Davis (#8), Ray Acosta (#54) and Phenizee Ransom (#70) are the designated referees for the 2023-2024 NBA game between Cavs and Nets.
Cavs are here!
Those from Cleveland are already in the vicinity of the Barclays Center for today's game:
FITTED for the occasion. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/8URaGhEu5h— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 25, 2023
The Nets appeared!
The Brooklyn team arrived at their stadium for this afternoon's game:
Freshly fitted 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/a34d16M3NY— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 25, 2023
Last duel!
The last time the Cavs and Nets met was during the last regular season when the Brooklyn team won at home by a score of 102 to 94.
Head to head
A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets begins at the Barclays Center. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Barclays Center. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets game in various countries:
Argentina: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 5:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Argentina: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 5:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Cavaliers absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Donovan Mitchell, a must see player!
The Cleveland forward is one of the new figures on the team and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Cavs' offensive leaders with an average of 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The figure of the Cavaliers comes into this new season looking to get the team into the playoffs and reach a conference final with great young talent to become a competitive team. The point guard's connection with players like Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen will be essential to meet Cleveland's objectives. Mitchell will be the one who will attract all the spotlight and that will help take the pressure off of the promising youngsters.
How does the Cavs arrive?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a good season, the team managed to get into the Western Conference Playoffs, but they were eliminated in the first round against the Knicks. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 51 wins and 31 losses, finishing in fourth place in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names such as Max Strus and Damian Jones, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars such as Donovan Mitchell, Jarret Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Likewise, Emoni Bates was added to the team by the draft, this is one of the prospects that could give the biggest surprise despite being a second round pick. This year's goal is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Nets absences!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Mikal Bridges, a must see player!
The Brooklyn point guard returns to the Nets as one of the top figures of this team and will continue to show the high level he had in Phoenix. Bridges arrives averaging 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. The point guard arrives at a good level after the great close of the season with Brooklyn and is now preparing to be the team's top figure. He will seek to take advantage of this opportunity as a leader and one of the team's figures to show the best version of himself. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Cameron Johnson, Spencer Dinwiddie and Nic Claxton will be essential for Brooklyn to meet its objectives.
How does the Nets get here?
The Brooklyn team continues this season after having reached the Eastern Conference Playoffs, finishing in sixth position with 45 wins and 37 losses, and being swept by Philadelphia in the first round the previous year. The team had many problems since the beginning of last season, which caused the departure of several figures such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Nets board has taken a step forward and is looking for a new project and with the arrival of players like Mikal Bridges, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney Smith and Cameron Johnson they will try to fight for a place in the playoffs. The Nets' goal is to get among the best in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of. The Nets will try to continue showing a high level, they have a young squad that seeks to show what they are made of and earn an opportunity as star players in the NBA.
Where's the game?
The Barclays Center located in the city of Brooklyn will be the venue for this preseason duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 19,500 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Barclays Center, promptly at 7:30 p.m.