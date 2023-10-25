Highlights: Indiana Pacers 143-120 Washington Wizards in NBA
Photo: Disclosure/Washington Wizards

ADVERTISEMENT

9:25 PM2 days ago

END OF TRANSMISSION

Thank you very much for following the Pacers and Wizards on VAVEL. To the next.
9:22 PM2 days ago

END OF THE GAME

143-120.
9:21 PM2 days ago

2'

Pacers keep opening up leads.
9:16 PM2 days ago

4'

Teams with reserves on the court. Pacers lead comfortably.
9:13 PM2 days ago

6'

Pacers open 22 points.
9:12 PM2 days ago

8'

Pacers remain better in the game and manage the result in the final stretch.
9:03 PM2 days ago

10'

Pacerrs remains ahead and manages the result.
8:52 PM2 days ago

END OF THIRD PERIOD

110-96.
8:51 PM2 days ago

2'

Pacers open 18 points in the game.
8:45 PM2 days ago

4'

Difference drops to 11 points.
8:38 PM2 days ago

6'

Wizards continue to look for improvement in their game, but the Pacers are 14 points ahead.
8:37 PM2 days ago

8'

Pacers maintain the advantage and now open 17.
8:28 PM2 days ago

10'

Wizards get closer to the scoreboard in the final stretch of the second period.
8:07 PM2 days ago

BREAK

73-68.
8:06 PM2 days ago

2'

Wizards get closer to the scoreboard in the final stretch of the second period.
8:05 PM2 days ago

4'

Game remains balanced.
7:54 PM2 days ago

6'

Pacers remain ahead in the final stretch of the second period.
7:54 PM2 days ago

8'

Ahead. The Pacers manage six points and take the lead.
7:53 PM2 days ago

10'

Second period started balanced.
7:39 PM2 days ago

END OF THE FIRST PERIOD

34-39.
7:38 PM2 days ago

2'

Once again the Pacers pull over, after a sequence of two three-pointers.
7:33 PM2 days ago

4'

Once again, the Wizards continue and open up an eight-point lead.
7:32 PM2 days ago

6'

Pacers close the game and the duel is balanced.
7:32 PM2 days ago

8'

Wizards continue and open an eight-point lead.
7:31 PM2 days ago

10'

Game without many points at the beginning.
7:15 PM2 days ago

THE GAME STARTED

0-0.
6:30 PM2 days ago

UPDATE!

Stay tuned to get the latest news and the first updates on the event.
6:30 PM2 days ago

PACERS AND WIZARDS!

Soon, updates on the game between Pacers and Wizards. The confrontation starts at 8pm.
6:29 PM2 days ago

GOODNIGHT!

Hello! All good? The event will start soon and I will be providing the best information and real-time updates here at VAVEL.
7:00 AM2 days ago

Watch Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail GIndiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
6:55 AM2 days ago

Washington Wizards

Photo: Disclosure/Washington Wizards
Photo: Disclosure/Washington Wizards
6:50 AM2 days ago

OPEN QUOTES!

“He’s You are a professional and already it is there is some time. Then, naturally, you’ll see that,” Kuzma said of Coulibaly, per Monumental Sports Network. “I agree with him; I would hate for people to say, 'Oh, I'm only 19 or I'm young.' Like, no, he can play defense at this level now. He can play basketball at this level now.

"I just love his mentality. I love your open mind for tips. I think that's incredible, that he's curious. É It's a great trait to have."

6:45 AM2 days ago

OPEN QUOTES!

"Part of that is our spacing, the movement of the ball. And I think that influences the strength of some of our players, so they have a propensity to shoot. And we're finding guys in rhythm, creating enough action to distort the defense at times and coverage confusion. And you know, it helps when they get in because now it just stretches the defense even more.

“Just our competitive nature,” Poole said when asked what he likes most about this group. "Guys are locked in, playing team ball. Just trying to find ways to keep improving. I think that's going to be really important for us. It's going to be a long season, but we're starting in the right direction. Guys are locked in."

“I want to see us put it all together,” Unseld Jr. said when asked what he would like to see in the final preseason game. “I thought we had great offensive stretches, great individual performances on both sides of the ball. But even more so on the defensive end, just putting it together as close to 48 as possible,” Poole said.

“I can see us putting together a lot of sequels – Lots of 9-0, 8-0 runs, going into the timeout, the crowd going crazy," Poole said, per Monumental Sports Network. "But we need (fans') support. If they like exciting basketball, if they like seeing young players up and down, having fun, they should all be there.”

6:40 AM2 days ago

THE NBA HAS STARTED!

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season eagerly await the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in the best of 7 games for the chance to reach the playoffs. Maximum glory: the title of NBA champion.

Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a kind of “replay” which started to be played in 2020, the year in which the season ended in a “bubble” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh to tenth in each of the conferences compete in a knockout of unique games, in this way:

- The 7th; Placed from each conference faces the 8th placed. The winner of this game is in the playoffs.

- The 9th; placed faces 10th; placed. The winner of this game gains the right to compete for the last spot in the playoffs, against the loser of the duel between the 7th and 7th seed. and the 8th.

6:35 AM2 days ago

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Bankers Life Fieldhouse a multi-purpose arena located in Indianapolis, Indiana, in the United States. It opened in 1999 and is open to the public. It is known for being the home of the NBA basketball team, the Indiana Pacers, and the AHL ice hockey team, the Indiana Fuel.

The location is It is used for a variety of sporting events such as basketball games, hockey, and professional wrestling events. Furthermore, it is also stage for shows, concerts, corporate events and other entertainment activities. The arena has a variable capacity, with seating for approximately 17,923 people during basketball games and approximately 18,500 during concerts and other events.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse It is an important part of the Indianapolis sports and cultural scene and has been the site of numerous sporting competitions and performances over the years. Additionally, in 2020, the venue underwent a major renovation and was renamed Gainbridge Fieldhouse, following a sponsorship deal with insurance company Gainbridge.

6:30 AM2 days ago

GAME DIVISIONS

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA predictions today must also take divisions into account. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows: - Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors. - Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks. - Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards. - Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz. - Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings. - Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.
6:25 AM2 days ago

THE GAME

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is The national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it joined with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today. The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who won four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. Only it was stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.
6:20 AM2 days ago

The game will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

The Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards game will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
6:15 AM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA