Resume and Highlights: Boston Celtics 108-104 New York Knicks in NBA 2023
Image:VAVEL

10:14 PM2 days ago

10:03 PM2 days ago

Thank you for following the Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks, tonight both teams showed their great potential and gave a great show at Knicks' home.
10:00 PM2 days ago

Final

Celtics get the win in a very close game against Knicks.
9:55 PM2 days ago

4Q 0.0

The game ends with a win for the Celtics.
9:52 PM2 days ago

4Q 10.1

Pritchard adds for Celtics.
9:47 PM2 days ago

4Q 17.1

Hartenstein adds for Knicks.
9:45 PM2 days ago

4Q 49.1

Randle hits a free throw.
9:44 PM2 days ago

4Q 01:29

Porzingis shoots and scores a triple.
9:43 PM2 days ago

4Q 02:03

Porzingis scores for Celtics.
9:27 PM2 days ago

4Q 04:10

Grimes scores for Knicks.
9:24 PM2 days ago

4Q 06:12

Quickley adds for Knicks.
9:18 PM2 days ago

4Q 08:06

Tatum scores for Celtics.
9:13 PM2 days ago

4Q 08:55

Hart adds for Knicks.
9:12 PM2 days ago

4Q 09:51

Quicley scores a three-pointer.
9:11 PM2 days ago

4Q 10:20

Barrett shoots and scores a triple.
9:11 PM2 days ago

4Q 10:59

Barrett adds for Knicks.
9:08 PM2 days ago

4Q 12:00

The fourth period begins.
9:05 PM2 days ago

3Q 0.0

The third period ends.
9:05 PM2 days ago

3Q 0.1

Porzingis adds for Celtics.
9:03 PM2 days ago

3Q 49.0

Quickley scores triple for Knicks.
9:00 PM2 days ago

3Q 01:51

White anota para Celtics.
9:00 PM2 days ago

3Q 02:36

Horford adds for Celtics.
8:57 PM2 days ago

3Q 03:07

White scores for Celtics.
8:57 PM2 days ago

3Q 03:45

Horford adds for Celtics.
8:52 PM2 days ago

3Q 05:19

Brunson shoots and scores a triple.
8:45 PM2 days ago

3Q 05:49

Randle adds for Knicks. .
8:45 PM2 days ago

3Q 06:32

Grimes scores for Knicks.
8:41 PM2 days ago

3Q 06:57

White scores for Celtics.
8:38 PM2 days ago

3Q 08:21

Tatum adds for Celtics.
8:35 PM2 days ago

3Q 10:04

Brunson adds for Knicks.
8:31 PM2 days ago

3Q 10:19

Tatum scores
8:29 PM2 days ago

3Q 11:24

Tatum scores for Celtics.
8:29 PM2 days ago

3Q 12:00

The third period begins.
8:13 PM2 days ago

2Q 0.0

The second half ends and we go to the break.
8:12 PM2 days ago

2Q 24.1

Tatum scores for Celtics.
8:11 PM2 days ago

2Q 01:20

Brunson scores for Knicks.
8:10 PM2 days ago

2Q 01:57

Tatum scores for Celtics.
8:09 PM2 days ago

2Q 02:16

Grimes adds for Knicks.
8:09 PM2 days ago

2Q 03:21

Tatum scores for Celtics.
8:04 PM2 days ago

2Q 05:25

Holiday scores for Celtics.
8:04 PM2 days ago

2Q 05:47

Barret scores a three-pointer.
7:59 PM2 days ago

2Q 06:42

Quickely scores for Knicks.
7:58 PM2 days ago

2Q 07:05

Tatum scores for Celtics.
7:57 PM2 days ago

2Q 08:14

Quickley adds for Knicks.
7:52 PM2 days ago

2Q 08:37

Holiday scores for Celtics.
7:48 PM2 days ago

2Q 10:52

Brown adds for Celtics.
7:46 PM2 days ago

2Q 12:00

The second period begins.
7:42 PM2 days ago

1Q 0.0

The first period ends.
7:41 PM2 days ago

1Q 01:22

Porzingis adds for Celtics.
7:40 PM2 days ago

1Q 02:12

Barrett adds for Knicks.
7:36 PM2 days ago

1Q 03:00

Tatum shoots and scores a triple.
7:36 PM2 days ago

1Q 03:19

Porzingis adds for Celtics.
7:34 PM2 days ago

1Q 03:57

Holiday scores a three-pointer.
7:29 PM2 days ago

1Q 05:05

Brown adds for Celtics.
7:29 PM2 days ago

1Q 05:32

Randle scores triple for Knicks.
7:28 PM2 days ago

1Q 06:18

Barrett scores for Knicks.
7:27 PM2 days ago

1Q 06:37

Tatum scores.
7:26 PM2 days ago

1Q 06:57

Barrett adds for Knicks.
7:22 PM2 days ago

1Q 07:19

Tatum shoots and scores a triple.
7:21 PM2 days ago

1Q 08:07

Porzingis adds for Celtics.
7:21 PM2 days ago

1Q 08:20

Barrett scores for Knicks.
7:20 PM2 days ago

1Q 09:05

Robinson adds for Knicks.
7:18 PM2 days ago

1Q 10:05

Porzingis adds for Celtics.
7:16 PM2 days ago

1Q 10:42

Tatum scores the first two points.
7:14 PM2 days ago

1Q 12:00

The game begins.
7:11 PM2 days ago

Knicks starting lineup

This is how the home team comes out:
7:04 PM2 days ago

Celtics starting five

This is how visitors leave:
6:50 PM2 days ago

Celtics awaiting start

The Boston Celtics are already preparing for the start of the season:
6:45 PM2 days ago

Celtics already on site

Thus came the visiting team:
6:40 PM2 days ago

What to expect from Knicks

The New York Knicks are coming off one of their best seasons ever, qualifying for the Playoffs and making it past the first round. This team has remained very similar this season and is expected to build on what it has achieved.
6:35 PM2 days ago

Knicks already at home

Thus came the home team:
6:30 PM2 days ago

What to expect from Celtics

Boston Celtics for what they have done in the past seasons makes them one of the main candidates to lift the trophy, without a doubt the Celtics have stayed on the line and now the only thing left for them to do is to take the trophy.
6:25 PM2 days ago

Celtics on a new strategy

The Boston Celtics have dominated their conference, but it has been of little use, as the team has been depleted and has left out its stars in the Playoffs, which is why the team has made several adjustments to the roster.
6:20 PM2 days ago

Knicks go for more

New York Knicks comes from one of their best seasons in terms of results, not only their fifth place makes them a great team, their participation in the Playoffs was quite worthy and in the end they lost to the eventual conference champion.
6:15 PM2 days ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks, this afternoon we are expecting a great duel to open the season, two teams that qualified for the Playoffs last season and want to repeat to improve their season.
6:10 PM2 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks live, as well as the latest information from Madison Square Garden. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
6:05 PM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks live online

The game will be televised on ESPN.
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
6:00 PM2 days ago

Watch out for this Knicks player

Jordan Poole, shooting guard. A young star who already knows what it is to be NBA champion, coming from Warriors, his transfer was controversial and now begins his story in New York, Poole has everything to become a giant in the franchise and it is expected that it can be so, the school of Curry continues with this player and the history of Knicks is in good hands.
5:55 PM2 days ago

Watch out for this Celtics player

Jayson Tatum, small forward. One of the most acclaimed stars in the NBA, the 25-year-old is improving season after season and needs to take advantage of that great momentum to become NBA champion, his team knows that with him, things are easier and now they are the favorites to lift the trophy, Tatum needs to stay healthy in the final part.
5:50 PM2 days ago

Knicks All-Star Team

Avdija, Gafford, Jones, Poole, Coulibaly.
5:45 PM2 days ago

Celtics All-Star Team

Tatum, Porcingis, Holiday, White, brown.
5:40 PM2 days ago

Face to face

The Knicks and Celtics met four times last season, surprisingly the New York Knicks took the series with a 3-1, hardly a team has a series in their favor against the Celtics, therefore, starting the season against the Boston Knicks is not synonymous of a bad start, on the contrary, it is an opponent that they know how to beat.
5:35 PM2 days ago

Knicks in the great opportunity to be protagonist

New York Knicks is one of those teams where the franchise has great potential and a large number of fans, a team that has been distinguished by irregularity, Knicks can give a good season, play Playoffs and the next not being able to qualify, Knicks has a big challenge in their first game, but certainly will lead in a positive way, whatever the outcome, Last season they competed in a very worthy way achieving the fifth place in the East with 47 wins and 35 losses, now as usual, teams always try to improve their squads and a change can make a lot of difference for a team, Knicks needs to add a title and they must work hard to get it, this team can start dreaming big.
5:30 PM2 days ago

Celtics are only interested in the championship

Boston Celtics starts a season practically forced to lift the trophy, a team that in the last two seasons has been in line to lift its championship number 18, one of the most winning institutions is not satisfied with just playing Playoffs, Celtics has managed to create a team of high competitive value and season after season looks stronger, the team's base is undoubtedly one of the best in the NBA and therefore, is the team to beat, Therefore, they are the team to beat, last season they were presented as a great contender and it was Miami Heat the team that surprised them one step away from the finals, now this season Celtics has made interesting moves in order to potentialize the team, Tatum must take the baton as the great player that is said to be and if he can do it this season, they can achieve their goal.
Celtics prepare/Image: celtics
Celtics prepare/Image: celtics
5:25 PM2 days ago

New season, new illusion

The NBA begins a new season and the expectation for all teams is high, this is when the illusion of all the stars is focused on lifting the championship trophy, the first game of Knicks and Celtics certainly generates high expectations, two Playoff teams open their season with a great challenge in front of them, a great marathon begins and only one will be able to emerge victorious.
5:20 PM2 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023 regular season. The match will take place at Madison Square Garden at 7:00 PM ET.
