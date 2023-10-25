Resume and Highlights: Boston Celtics 108-104 New York Knicks in NBA 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks
Thank you for following the Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks, tonight both teams showed their great potential and gave a great show at Knicks' home. Be sure to visit VAVEL.com so you do not miss any duel of the NBA regular season.
Final
Celtics get the win in a very close game against Knicks.
4Q 0.0
The game ends with a win for the Celtics.
4Q 10.1
Pritchard adds for Celtics.
4Q 17.1
Hartenstein adds for Knicks.
4Q 49.1
Randle hits a free throw.
4Q 01:29
Porzingis shoots and scores a triple.
4Q 02:03
Porzingis scores for Celtics.
4Q 04:10
Grimes scores for Knicks.
4Q 06:12
Quickley adds for Knicks.
4Q 08:06
Tatum scores for Celtics.
4Q 08:55
Hart adds for Knicks.
4Q 09:51
Quicley scores a three-pointer.
4Q 10:20
Barrett shoots and scores a triple.
4Q 10:59
Barrett adds for Knicks.
4Q 12:00
The fourth period begins.
3Q 0.0
The third period ends.
3Q 0.1
Porzingis adds for Celtics.
3Q 49.0
Quickley scores triple for Knicks.
3Q 01:51
White anota para Celtics.
3Q 02:36
Horford adds for Celtics.
3Q 03:07
White scores for Celtics.
3Q 03:45
Horford adds for Celtics.
3Q 05:19
Brunson shoots and scores a triple.
3Q 05:49
Randle adds for Knicks. .
3Q 06:32
Grimes scores for Knicks.
3Q 06:57
White scores for Celtics.
3Q 08:21
Tatum adds for Celtics.
3Q 10:04
Brunson adds for Knicks.
3Q 10:19
Tatum scores
3Q 11:24
Tatum scores for Celtics.
3Q 12:00
The third period begins.
2Q 0.0
The second half ends and we go to the break.
2Q 24.1
Tatum scores for Celtics.
2Q 01:20
Brunson scores for Knicks.
2Q 01:57
Tatum scores for Celtics.
2Q 02:16
Grimes adds for Knicks.
2Q 03:21
Tatum scores for Celtics.
2Q 05:25
Holiday scores for Celtics.
2Q 05:47
Barret scores a three-pointer.
2Q 06:42
Quickely scores for Knicks.
2Q 07:05
Tatum scores for Celtics.
2Q 08:14
Quickley adds for Knicks.
2Q 08:37
Holiday scores for Celtics.
2Q 10:52
Brown adds for Celtics.
2Q 12:00
The second period begins.
1Q 0.0
The first period ends.
1Q 01:22
Porzingis adds for Celtics.
1Q 02:12
Barrett adds for Knicks.
1Q 03:00
Tatum shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 03:19
Porzingis adds for Celtics.
1Q 03:57
Holiday scores a three-pointer.
1Q 05:05
Brown adds for Celtics.
1Q 05:32
Randle scores triple for Knicks.
1Q 06:18
Barrett scores for Knicks.
1Q 06:37
Tatum scores.
1Q 06:57
Barrett adds for Knicks.
1Q 07:19
Tatum shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 08:07
Porzingis adds for Celtics.
1Q 08:20
Barrett scores for Knicks.
1Q 09:05
Robinson adds for Knicks.
1Q 10:05
Porzingis adds for Celtics.
1Q 10:42
Tatum scores the first two points.
1Q 12:00
The game begins.
Knicks starting lineup
This is how the home team comes out:
🗣️LET'S GO KNICKS pic.twitter.com/f3Vh8liCag— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 25, 2023
Celtics starting five
This is how visitors leave:
Tonight's starting 5️⃣@DraftKings pic.twitter.com/EVJ6eTxoWd— Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 25, 2023
Celtics awaiting start
The Boston Celtics are already preparing for the start of the season:
it's about that time pic.twitter.com/zy0MVCR71K— Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 25, 2023
Celtics already on site
Thus came the visiting team:
Here to conduct business 💼#JetBlueRunway pic.twitter.com/NGY3j514fR— Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 25, 2023
What to expect from Knicks
The New York Knicks are coming off one of their best seasons ever, qualifying for the Playoffs and making it past the first round. This team has remained very similar this season and is expected to build on what it has achieved.
Knicks already at home
Thus came the home team:
Dressed to impress 💧#ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/BDUElXU1DJ— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 25, 2023
What to expect from Celtics
Boston Celtics for what they have done in the past seasons makes them one of the main candidates to lift the trophy, without a doubt the Celtics have stayed on the line and now the only thing left for them to do is to take the trophy.
Celtics on a new strategy
The Boston Celtics have dominated their conference, but it has been of little use, as the team has been depleted and has left out its stars in the Playoffs, which is why the team has made several adjustments to the roster.
Knicks go for more
New York Knicks comes from one of their best seasons in terms of results, not only their fifth place makes them a great team, their participation in the Playoffs was quite worthy and in the end they lost to the eventual conference champion.
We continue
Thank you for following the Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks, this afternoon we are expecting a great duel to open the season, two teams that qualified for the Playoffs last season and want to repeat to improve their season. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
Stay tuned to follow Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks live, as well as the latest information from Madison Square Garden. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Knicks player
Jordan Poole, shooting guard. A young star who already knows what it is to be NBA champion, coming from Warriors, his transfer was controversial and now begins his story in New York, Poole has everything to become a giant in the franchise and it is expected that it can be so, the school of Curry continues with this player and the history of Knicks is in good hands.
Watch out for this Celtics player
Jayson Tatum, small forward. One of the most acclaimed stars in the NBA, the 25-year-old is improving season after season and needs to take advantage of that great momentum to become NBA champion, his team knows that with him, things are easier and now they are the favorites to lift the trophy, Tatum needs to stay healthy in the final part.
locked all the way in 🔒 pic.twitter.com/jSW5Yubznu— Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 24, 2023
Knicks All-Star Team
Avdija, Gafford, Jones, Poole, Coulibaly.
Celtics All-Star Team
Tatum, Porcingis, Holiday, White, brown.
Face to face
The Knicks and Celtics met four times last season, surprisingly the New York Knicks took the series with a 3-1, hardly a team has a series in their favor against the Celtics, therefore, starting the season against the Boston Knicks is not synonymous of a bad start, on the contrary, it is an opponent that they know how to beat.
Knicks in the great opportunity to be protagonist
New York Knicks is one of those teams where the franchise has great potential and a large number of fans, a team that has been distinguished by irregularity, Knicks can give a good season, play Playoffs and the next not being able to qualify, Knicks has a big challenge in their first game, but certainly will lead in a positive way, whatever the outcome, Last season they competed in a very worthy way achieving the fifth place in the East with 47 wins and 35 losses, now as usual, teams always try to improve their squads and a change can make a lot of difference for a team, Knicks needs to add a title and they must work hard to get it, this team can start dreaming big.
Celtics are only interested in the championship
Boston Celtics starts a season practically forced to lift the trophy, a team that in the last two seasons has been in line to lift its championship number 18, one of the most winning institutions is not satisfied with just playing Playoffs, Celtics has managed to create a team of high competitive value and season after season looks stronger, the team's base is undoubtedly one of the best in the NBA and therefore, is the team to beat, Therefore, they are the team to beat, last season they were presented as a great contender and it was Miami Heat the team that surprised them one step away from the finals, now this season Celtics has made interesting moves in order to potentialize the team, Tatum must take the baton as the great player that is said to be and if he can do it this season, they can achieve their goal.
New season, new illusion
The NBA begins a new season and the expectation for all teams is high, this is when the illusion of all the stars is focused on lifting the championship trophy, the first game of Knicks and Celtics certainly generates high expectations, two Playoff teams open their season with a great challenge in front of them, a great marathon begins and only one will be able to emerge victorious.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023 regular season. The match will take place at Madison Square Garden at 7:00 PM ET.