Points and highlights Utah Jazz 114-130 Sacramento Kings in NBA
Foto: Sacramento Kings

ADVERTISEMENT

11:34 PM2 days ago

FULL TIME!

Sacramento Kings dominate from start to finish and beat Utah Jazz 130-114.
11:30 PM2 days ago

4Q - 01:00

Last minute of the game and the Sacramento Kings take the win by 20 points: 130-110.
11:26 PM2 days ago

4Q - 03:00

21 POINTS! Sacramento Kings beat Utah Jazz by 21 points: 106-125.
11:14 PM2 days ago

100 POINTS!

Both teams surpassed the 100-point barrier. The Sacramento Kings are winning 116-100.
11:08 PM2 days ago

4Q - 07:00

The Utah Jazz are getting the better of the final quarter, but the gap to the Sacramento Kings is still too great. 96-112.
10:58 PM2 days ago

4Q - 10:00

IT'S A CAKEWALK! Sacramento Kings cruise to 111-87 win over Utah Jazz
10:47 PM2 days ago

3Q - 02:00

14 POINTS! Sacramento Kings seal victory over Utah Jazz: 79-93
10:32 PM2 days ago

3Q - 08:00

Sacramento Kings beat Utah Jazz 85-67
10:11 PM2 days ago

HALFTIME!

End of the first half and the Sacramento Kings own the game so far. They beat the Utah Jazz 58-72
10:00 PM2 days ago

2Q - 02:00

Sacramento Kings take a 13-point lead into the second quarter: 44-57
9:55 PM2 days ago

2Q - 06:00

12-point lead! 50-38 to the Sacramento Kings.
9:52 PM2 days ago

2Q - 08:00

Sacramento Kings win by 10 points over Utah Jazz: 36-46
9:45 PM2 days ago

2Q - 10:00

Sacramento dominates the second quarter, but the Utah Jazz try to slow it down. Score 29-37
9:41 PM2 days ago

END OF 1Q:

The Sacramento Kings go into the second quarter leading 32-24 against the Utah Jazz.
9:33 PM2 days ago

Q1 - 03:00

Sacramento Kings win by one possession 24-21.
9:24 PM2 days ago

Q1 - 06:00

Utah Jazz cut the lead, but Sacramento Kings go on to win 14-17
9:19 PM2 days ago

Q1 - 08:00

Sacramento Kings come out on top in the first quarter and go on to win 10-5.
9:16 PM2 days ago

Start the game!

The ball has gone up for Utah Jazz-Sacramento Kings in the NBA
8:53 PM2 days ago

5 MINUTOS!

Five minutes to go for Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings
8:45 PM2 days ago

TODAY'S NBA GAMES

8pm | Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks | NBA League Pass
8pm | Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards | NBA League Pass
8pm | New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics | ESPN, Star+ and NBA League Pass
8 p.m. | Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets | NBA League Pass
8:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets-Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA League Pass
8:30 p.m. | Miami Heat x Detroit Pistons | NBA League Pass
8:30 p.m. | Toronto Raptors x Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA League Pass
9 p.m. | Chicago Bulls x Oklahoma City Thunder | NBA League Pass
9 p.m. | Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans | NBA League Pass
10 p.m. | Utah Jazz x Sacramento Kings | NBA League Pass
10:30 p.m. | San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks | ESPN, Star+ and NBA League Pass
11:30 p.m. | Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers | NBA League Pass
8:37 PM2 days ago

Prediction

The Sacramento Kings are the favorites for this match. Despite a negative pre-season record, the team has the potential to surprise, as they had a good campaign last season - while their opponents are going through a reformulation process.

Therefore, a good bet is for the Sacramento Kings to win.

8:31 PM2 days ago

Sacramento Kings

Current Performance

On the other hand, the Sacramento Kings arrive as favorites. The franchise had a solid campaign last season, finishing 9th in the Western Conference - with 42 wins and 40 losses.

In the preseason, the team played five games - one win and four losses - with Malik Monk standing out in the last game, scoring 23 points and eight assists.

8:28 PM2 days ago

Utah Jazz

Current form
The Utah Jazz come into this clash as underdogs. Last season, the franchise had an underwhelming campaign, finishing 12th in the Western Conference - with 37 wins and 45 losses.

In the pre-season, the team played four games - two wins and two losses - with Talen Horton-Tucker standing out in the last game, scoring 26 points.

8:23 PM2 days ago

Head-to-head record

The teams have met on 219 occasions.

The advantage goes to the Utah Jazz, who have won 123 games, while the Sacramento Kings have won 96.

8:18 PM2 days ago

1 hour!

One hour to go until the ball rolls for Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings in the NBA
8:13 PM2 days ago

When is Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
Time: 10pm

Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

8:08 PM2 days ago

How and where to watch Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
8:03 PM2 days ago

New season!

Utah enters the season hoping to improve on its better-than-expected 37-45 record from last season - after trading away mainstays Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in a reboot.

The Jazz will feature familiar faces like All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen, 2023 rookie standout Walker Kessler, shooting guard Jordan Clarkson and guard Collin Sexton. They also hope newly acquired veteran John Collins can bolster their roster after ending his tenure with Atlanta in frustration.

"I'd say the only thing that surprised me is the lack of ego here," said Collins, arriving in Utah via trade this offseason. "It's refreshing to have a group of guys who really emphasize the collective basketball game and who want to do that. in the morning motivated to go play."

7:58 PM2 days ago

Divisions

In addition to this division based on East and West, today's NBA predictions must also take into account the divisions. The league's divisions and their respective schedules are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

7:53 PM2 days ago

Historic season!

Two Western Conference teams that made impressive strides in the right direction last season will start the 2023-24 campaign against each other on Wednesday night when the Utah Jazz host the Sacramento Kings in Salt Lake City.

As well as being a crucial season for the teams in their rise in the NBA, the 2023-24 campaign is a historic one for both franchises.

The Kings are celebrating their 100th anniversary, which goes back beyond the days of Kansas City and Cincinnati, when they started in upstate New York as the Rochester Seagrams in 1923. The Jazz are celebrating their 50th season as an NBA franchise, having originated as an expansion team in New Orleans in 1974.

7:48 PM2 days ago

Utah Jazz x Sacramento Kings

Utah had an overall record of 37-45, 24-28 in the Western Conference and 23-18 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Jazz averaged 117.1 points per game on 47.3 percent shooting from the field and 35.3 percent from behind the arc last season.

Sacramento finished 48-34 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Kings allowed opponents to score 118.1 points per game and hit 49.2% of their shots from the field last season.

Both the Jazz and Kings have no players listed as injured and therefore have no confirmed absentees for the match.

7:43 PM2 days ago

Sacramento Kings

On the other hand, the Sacramento Kings finished in third place in the hotly contested Western Conference, with 48 wins and 34 losses. However, their journey to the playoffs ended in the first round, in a hotly contested series against the Golden State Warriors that went all the way to Game 7. In the end, it was Stephen Curry and company who came out on top, 4 games to 3.

During the offseason, the team sought to increase its salary cap rather than make any major signings. The reason for this was to re-sign Harrison Barnes and extend Domantas Sabonis' contract. With that, the main arrival was that of Chris Duarte, from the Indiana Pacers, who joins names (besides Barnes and Sabonis) such as De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk, Keegan Murray, among others.

With few changes compared to 2022/23 and his base maintained, coach Mike Brown hopes to take his team beyond the first round of the playoffs.

Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings

 

7:38 PM2 days ago

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz had a below-average campaign last season, finishing 12th in the West with 37 wins and 45 losses, three wins behind the first play-in team.

The team's main offseason move was the signing of John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks. He was joined in the draft by freshmen Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh. The likes of Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton, among others, are still there. While the main departure was that of Rudy Gay.

With draft picks piling up for the next few years, the Jazz are still in the process of reshaping, with a very patient approach.

7:33 PM2 days ago

Keeping an eye on the game

Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings live NBA action on Wednesday (25) at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, at 9pm ET.

This match promises to be a very even contest. However, of the last five times the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings have met, the California team has come out on top in four of them. That's why the SDA recommends a win for the Sacramento team.

The last time this head-to-head was less than 220 points in total was nine games ago. In addition, the Utah Jazz averaged just over 117 points per game last season, while the Sacramento Kings went further, averaging over 120 points per game in 2022/23. As a result, the SDA indicates a total points market of over 222.5 points for this game.

7:28 PM2 days ago

Welcome to the Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings live stream

Hello, basketball fans! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Utah Jazz on one side. On the other side is the Sacramento Kings. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA