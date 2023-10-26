Points and highlights Utah Jazz 114-130 Sacramento Kings in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Therefore, a good bet is for the Sacramento Kings to win.
Sacramento Kings
On the other hand, the Sacramento Kings arrive as favorites. The franchise had a solid campaign last season, finishing 9th in the Western Conference - with 42 wins and 40 losses.
In the preseason, the team played five games - one win and four losses - with Malik Monk standing out in the last game, scoring 23 points and eight assists.
Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz come into this clash as underdogs. Last season, the franchise had an underwhelming campaign, finishing 12th in the Western Conference - with 37 wins and 45 losses.
In the pre-season, the team played four games - two wins and two losses - with Talen Horton-Tucker standing out in the last game, scoring 26 points.
Head-to-head record
The advantage goes to the Utah Jazz, who have won 123 games, while the Sacramento Kings have won 96.
1 hour!
When is Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings and how to follow LIVE?
Venue: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
Time: 10pm
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Real time: VAVEL Brazil
How and where to watch Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings live streaming
New season!
The Jazz will feature familiar faces like All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen, 2023 rookie standout Walker Kessler, shooting guard Jordan Clarkson and guard Collin Sexton. They also hope newly acquired veteran John Collins can bolster their roster after ending his tenure with Atlanta in frustration.
"I'd say the only thing that surprised me is the lack of ego here," said Collins, arriving in Utah via trade this offseason. "It's refreshing to have a group of guys who really emphasize the collective basketball game and who want to do that. in the morning motivated to go play."
Divisions
- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.
- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.
- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.
- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.
- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.
- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.
Historic season!
As well as being a crucial season for the teams in their rise in the NBA, the 2023-24 campaign is a historic one for both franchises.
The Kings are celebrating their 100th anniversary, which goes back beyond the days of Kansas City and Cincinnati, when they started in upstate New York as the Rochester Seagrams in 1923. The Jazz are celebrating their 50th season as an NBA franchise, having originated as an expansion team in New Orleans in 1974.
Utah Jazz x Sacramento Kings
Sacramento finished 48-34 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Kings allowed opponents to score 118.1 points per game and hit 49.2% of their shots from the field last season.
Both the Jazz and Kings have no players listed as injured and therefore have no confirmed absentees for the match.
Sacramento Kings
During the offseason, the team sought to increase its salary cap rather than make any major signings. The reason for this was to re-sign Harrison Barnes and extend Domantas Sabonis' contract. With that, the main arrival was that of Chris Duarte, from the Indiana Pacers, who joins names (besides Barnes and Sabonis) such as De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk, Keegan Murray, among others.
With few changes compared to 2022/23 and his base maintained, coach Mike Brown hopes to take his team beyond the first round of the playoffs.
Utah Jazz
The team's main offseason move was the signing of John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks. He was joined in the draft by freshmen Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh. The likes of Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton, among others, are still there. While the main departure was that of Rudy Gay.
With draft picks piling up for the next few years, the Jazz are still in the process of reshaping, with a very patient approach.
Keeping an eye on the game
This match promises to be a very even contest. However, of the last five times the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings have met, the California team has come out on top in four of them. That's why the SDA recommends a win for the Sacramento team.
The last time this head-to-head was less than 220 points in total was nine games ago. In addition, the Utah Jazz averaged just over 117 points per game last season, while the Sacramento Kings went further, averaging over 120 points per game in 2022/23. As a result, the SDA indicates a total points market of over 222.5 points for this game.