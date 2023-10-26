Highlights New Orleans Pelicans 111-104 Memphis Grizzlies in NBA 2023
Photo: NBA

12:16 AM2 days ago

Summary

10:49 PM2 days ago

Thank you for joining us in this game

The Pelicans defeated the Grizzlies 111-104 at FedExForum.

Desmone Bane was Memphis' best player in the game, as he totaled 31 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in 36:08.

10:38 PM2 days ago

Final Result

10:37 PM2 days ago

4Q|0:00

Game ends. 

The Pelicans get the win at the FedEx Forum.

10:35 PM2 days ago

4Q|0:06

Xavier Tilman makes a two-point basket.
10:34 PM2 days ago

4Q|0:58

Desmond Bane gets two points, the home side has cut the deficit to 9 with just under a minute left on the game clock.
10:32 PM2 days ago

4Q|1:56

Marcus Smart scores from the free throw and the Grizzlies reach 100 points in the game.
10:30 PM2 days ago

4Q|3:08

Xavier Tilman converts a three-pointer, despite their refusal to die, the outlook for Memphis is looking more and more complicated.
10:25 PM2 days ago

4Q|5:57

Zion Williamson gets an offensive rebound and scores two points.
10:20 PM2 days ago

4Q|5:57

Dunk by Z. Williamson to get over the 100-point line, New Orleans wins it 101-86.
10:18 PM2 days ago

4Q|6:54

Great block by D. Bane on Williamson.
10:11 PM2 days ago

4Q|8:56

CJ McCollum scores a three-pointer (24PTS)

Memphis timeout.

10:08 PM2 days ago

4Q|9:40

Jaren Jackson Jr. misses a shot, gets the offensive rebound and earns a foul, scoring both shots from the free throw line.
10:07 PM2 days ago

4Q|11:16

Immediately, Jordan Hawkins scores a three-pointer.
10:06 PM2 days ago

4Q|12:00

The last period of the game begins, extremely important for the Grizz to cut the lead if they want to aspire to victory.
10:01 PM2 days ago

3Q|00:00

End of the third quarter 

New Orleans Pelicans 82 - 70 Memphis Grizzlies

10:00 PM2 days ago

3Q|00:06

Brandon Ingram gets a rebound on defense and subsequently scores two points.
9:56 PM2 days ago

3Q|1:46

After converting a three-pointer (Desmond Bane), the Pelicans call timeout.
9:55 PM2 days ago

3Q|2:43

Zion Williamson assists CJ McCollum, who scores a three-pointer.
9:53 PM2 days ago

3Q|3:08

Smart technical foul, Brandon Ingram scores both free throws.
9:46 PM2 days ago

3Q|5:58

Taylor Jenkins called a timeout, and once again the visitors were up by 12 points. 
9:42 PM2 days ago

3Q|8:22

With an assist from Bane, Williams adds three points for Memphis.
9:39 PM2 days ago

3Q|10:27

J. Jackson gets a two-point shot. The Grizzlies want to stay in the game and not let their opponent get away from them on the scoreboard.
9:36 PM2 days ago

Q1    Q2 New Orleans Pelicans                                                25     32

Memphis Grizzlies                                                      32     19

9:33 PM2 days ago

3Q|12:00

The second half begins.
9:19 PM2 days ago

2Q|0:00

The second episode ends, we go to the break, the advantage is for the visitors. 

New Orleans Pelicans 57 - 47 Memphis Grizzlies

9:18 PM2 days ago

2Q|0:06

Marcus Smart fouls Jones below the rim, the New Orleans point guard scores both free throws.
9:14 PM2 days ago

2Q|2:08

Ziare Williams hangs at the basket and scores 2 points. Tilman dished out the assist. 

The Grizzlies have cut the Pelicans' lead to double digits.

9:09 PM2 days ago

2Q|3:21

McCollum misses a three-pointer but the New Orleans team recovers the ball after an offensive rebound.
9:08 PM2 days ago

2Q|4:50

Ryan gets a rebound on defense, Jonas Valenciunas converts two points.
9:01 PM2 days ago

2Q|6:58

Marcus Smart gets two points from the paint. The Pelicans go up on the scoreboard and call timeout.
8:59 PM2 days ago

2Q|7:46

Matt Ryan hits a three-pointer. Hawkins assisted.
8:53 PM2 days ago

2Q|9:55

After two offensive rebounds, D. Daniel scores a basket.
8:50 PM2 days ago

2Q|12:00

The second quarter begins.
8:48 PM2 days ago

1Q|0:00

End of the first half.

New Orleans Pelicans 25 - 28 Memphis Grizzlies

8:46 PM2 days ago

1Q|0:05

Desmond Bane scores the last two points of the first quarter, assist by L. Kennard (2 AST).s.
8:42 PM2 days ago

1Q|1:45

Daniels committed a personal foul on Kennard. 

The Grizzlies player has scored from the free throw line 3 points.

8:36 PM2 days ago

1Q|3:46

D. Roddy from the bench scores his first triple.
8:33 PM2 days ago

1Q|5:17

Marcus Smart scores both free throws after being fouled (6PTS).
8:28 PM2 days ago

1Q|6:00

Memphis Timeout
8:25 PM2 days ago

1Q|7:21

McCollum's three-pointer puts the Pelicans ahead at the register.
8:22 PM2 days ago

1Q|11:38

Desmond Bane made the Grizzlies' first 2-point basket of the season.
8:15 PM2 days ago

1Q 12:00

The game has started.
8:01 PM2 days ago

Without Ja Morant, that's how the Grizzlies begin the 2023 season. 

Smart, Bane, Ziaire Williams, Jackson Jr. and Tillman

7:57 PM2 days ago

Only the final details remain before the 2023 NBA season kicks off for the Pelicans and Grizzlies.
7:53 PM2 days ago

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup

These are the five elements that Willie Green sends to the FedExForum track:

 

7:48 PM2 days ago

Grizzlies warmp-up

The locals are already warming up before the start of Game 1 between New Orleans vs Memphis.

 

7:45 PM2 days ago

Injury report

New Orleans Pelicans

- Jose Alvarado (BA)

 

Memphis Grizzlies 

- Steven Adams (C)

- Brandon Clarke (AP)

- Santi Aldama (AP)

7:40 PM2 days ago

Last games of both teams

These are the last games played by both teams in preseason:

 

7:34 PM2 days ago

Pelicans warm-up

 

The visiting squad has taken to the field for some pre-competition work.

 

 

7:31 PM2 days ago

New Orleans arrives at FedExForum

The quintet led by Willie Green is already on the track in the city of Tennessee.

 

 

 

7:25 PM2 days ago

Memphis arrives at FedExForum

Taylor Jenkins' quintet is already in the vicinity of the FedExForum.

 

7:22 PM2 days ago

All ready

The final details of the Grizzlies house are ready.

 

7:19 PM2 days ago

Welcome!

We are ready to bring to you the broadcast of the game between New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies. The season starts for both teams, let's hope to see a great game at the FedExForum.
8:00 AM2 days ago

Follow here New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies Live Score

The season begins in the big top of basketball, in the south of the western conference, Memphis without Ja Morant will seek to prevail over Willie Green's Pelicans.  Do not miss a detail of the match New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

7:55 AM2 days ago

How to watch Pelicans vs Grizzlies Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [25, October, 2023]

USA Time: 20:00 pm ET

USA TV channel (English): [Bally Sports]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [NBA TV]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

7:50 AM2 days ago

Pelicans vs Grizzlies history

The last time the two teams met was on April 5 of the same year, when the Pelicans won in overtime by 131-138, with Jaren Jackson Jr. being the best with 40 points.
7:45 AM2 days ago

New Orleans Pelicans News

For its part, the New Orleans squad wants to surprise at the start with the trio of McCollum, Williamson and Ingram, adding the pieces of Murphy, Nance and Alvarado.
7:40 AM2 days ago

Memphis Grizzlies News

Taylor Jenkins' Grizz look to continue on the winning ways of their last two seasons and get off on the right foot, all under the leadership of Jackson, Bane and Marcus Smart (the big offseason addition).
7:35 AM2 days ago

How are the New Orleans Pelicans doing?

In four meetings they had in the Preseason, the Pelicans only got one win (104-92 Magic), being the last game they had in the preseason. The three losses were against Hawks, Rockets and Magic. 

There will be no better outlook for the Pelicans, if they get the win at the beginning of the season, storming one of the toughest courts in the entire league. In addition, they will have to take advantage of the multiple absences that Jenkins' team has.

7:30 AM2 days ago

How are the Memphis Grizzlies doing?

The outlook prior to the opening of the 2023 NBA season does not look good for the Tennessee team, as they come with three consecutive losses (116-124 Bucks, 124-132 Heat and 102-103 Hawks). 
Second last year in the West, they will be without Ja Morant (Grizz star) due to suspension, in addition to the tough injury of Steve Adams.
7:25 AM2 days ago

The match will be played at the FedExForum

One of the most unique multi-sport pavilions in the NBA, it is located in the southern part of Memphis, Tennessee, in the United States. It has a capacity for just over 18,000 attendees and was inaugurated in 2004. 
The name is due to the main sponsor of the venue, the courier company FedEx.
It is currently the home of the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA and the Memphis Tigers in the NCAA.

 

 

 

7:20 AM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 NBA match: New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies Live Updates!

My name is Marco Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

 

Direct game in the South of the Western Conference, the Grizz host the Pelicans at FedExForum, who are looking to surprise. 

