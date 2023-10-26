San Antonio Spurs 119-126 Dallas Mavericks in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE GAME
SAN ANTONIO AND MAVS
GOODNIGHT!
Watch San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks Live Score Here
MAVS!
SPEAK UP, KIDD!
“He could be like Ralph (Sampson). I’m not that old, but Ralph was very special. So maybe a Ralph-Giannis combination.”
“É like American football,” he said. “When I came to the USA, obviously the first thing (to learn) was American football. Before I didn't know anything about it. But lately I've been watching the Rangers. Yesterday I watched it with Dirk, so it was a really fun game. We'll probably go on Saturday, for sure.”
“Well deserved,” said Kidd. “So now it’s time. move on. In a way, nothing really changes for him about the things he's done for us in the past. Ball handler, making open shots, being an athlete and the guy who shows up with loose balls. This is basically what we're looking for.”
“É exactly that,” Kidd said. “We’re not going to complain about that. We will be professionals and find a way to win. But we also have a lot of different combinations to engage new guys and understand what they can do as well. There are Lots to discover in the first 10 games. But we are in a good situation. If we can be healthy tomorrow and Friday, that's it. a good thing.”
“Kai is “I’m in a great situation,” he said. “Physically and mentally, he’s in good shape. ready to go. You He saw this in the last game of the preseason. He played 24, 25 minutes and almost had a triple-double. So I think he's fine. ready to go. What if you If you ask him, I think he will say the same thing.”
SPEAK UP, DONCIC!
“I did everything (in training). I feel great. But we'll see. Two days of practice is different than two weeks of just lifting weights.”< /p>
“I talked to Kai about it,” said Dončić. “Let's change ball handling. Say, for example, if it's a free throw, maybe I'll catch the ball. But when it's not a stoppage (a missed shot), he'll take it.”
“When are you interested? If he plays fast, I hope this causes a lot of wear and tear and blows or assaults that Luka suffers in a game,” said Kidd. “If he plays 40 minutes and they hold him for those 40 minutes – We're trying to get the bodies off him and I think playing fast is important. one of the ways.”
“This is something less,” he said. well. But they said to do two full workouts and see how it goes. (Wednesday).
“It’s here. on and off. É It's a strange thing. I don't really know how to explain it. better than I was, for sure. I feel much better than I did on the trip (to Europe).”
“My advice is: always have fun with the game,” he said. “Obviously, you’ There will be a lot of pressure. He is He's probably one of the best, if not the best (prospect) to enter the NBA. But he showed he can play. I don't think he should worry about anything.”
“Everyone knows Wemby, right?” he said. “I saw a video, is it real? It's crazy what he does on the court. Also, is he 7-4? The things he does in that period are unbelievable, the way he moves, the way he holds the ball, shoots and obviously blocks. I've been watching him. And he is; an incredible player.”
THE NBA HAS STARTED!
Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a kind of “replay” which started to be played in 2020, the year in which the season ended in a “bubble” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh to tenth in each of the conferences compete in a knockout of unique games, in this way:
- The 7th; Placed from each conference faces the 8th placed. The winner of this game is in the playoffs.
- The 9th; placed faces 10th; placed. The winner of this game gains the right to compete for the last spot in the playoffs, against the loser of the duel between the 7th and 7th seed. and the 8th.