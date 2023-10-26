San Antonio Spurs 119-126 Dallas Mavericks in NBA
Photo: Disclosure/Dallas Mavericks

12:17 AM2 days ago

12:16 AM2 days ago

END OF THE GAME

119-126.
12:16 AM2 days ago

0'

TO VICTORY! Mavs have a run of eight points in a row in the last minutes to open up a lead.
12:09 AM2 days ago

2'

Game tied at 118. Confrontation catches fire in the final stretch.
12:02 AM2 days ago

4'

Mavs remain two points ahead and the game heads into the final stretch.
12:01 AM2 days ago

6'

San Antonio trades points with the Mavs, but remains two behind on the scoreboard.
11:53 PM2 days ago

8'

The game is tight in the final stretch, but the Mavs remain ahead.
11:45 PM2 days ago

10'

Balanced game at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
11:38 PM2 days ago

END OF THIRD PERIOD

91-96.
11:38 PM2 days ago

2'

San Antonio returns to the top.
11:37 PM2 days ago

4'

Mavs open eight points.
11:23 PM2 days ago

6'

Mavs remain ahead with two points.
11:22 PM2 days ago

8'

TURN! Mavs with a seven-point run to turn the score around.
11:22 PM2 days ago

10'

Teams score few points at the beginning of the third period.
11:02 PM2 days ago

BREAK

68-64.
11:02 PM2 days ago

2'

San Antonio remains in the lead.
10:45 PM2 days ago

4'

Teams score few points in the final stretch of the second period.
10:44 PM2 days ago

6'

Game tied at 52 points.
10:44 PM2 days ago

8'

Mavs get closer to the scoreboard, but remain five points behind.
10:43 PM2 days ago

10'

Few points at the beginning of the second period.
10:24 PM2 days ago

END OF FIRST PERIOD

43-36.
10:24 PM2 days ago

2'

Mavs get closer, after slow start.
10:24 PM2 days ago

4'

Balanced game.
10:08 PM2 days ago

6'

Mavs get closer on the scoreboard.
10:07 PM2 days ago

8'

San Antonio remains in the lead, 16-7.
10:06 PM2 days ago

10'

San Antonio opens 6-0.
9:54 PM2 days ago

THE GAME STARTED

0-0.
8:42 PM2 days ago

UPDATE!

Stay tuned to get the latest news and the first updates on the event.
8:41 PM2 days ago

SAN ANTONIO AND MAVS

Updates on the game between Mavericks and Spurs will be coming soon. The confrontation starts at 10:30 pm.
8:40 PM2 days ago

9:30 AM2 days ago

9:25 AM2 days ago

MAVS!

Photo: Disclosure/Dallas Mavericks
9:20 AM2 days ago

SPEAK UP, KIDD!

“He’s "He's in a class of his own, 7-5, can put him on the floor, can shoot, can block shots, block jumpers," Kidd said. “So maybe a combination of Giannis and no. ;I don't know who else. That's it. You're the closest person I've worked with who can put you down, athletically, defensively, block. the pitches and you will be able to do so. kick all three.  You have to be aware of where he is. on both sides of the court at all times.

“He could be like Ralph (Sampson). I’m not that old, but Ralph was very special. So maybe a Ralph-Giannis combination.”

“É like American football,” he said. “When I came to the USA, obviously the first thing (to learn) was American football. Before I didn't know anything about it. But lately I've been watching the Rangers. Yesterday I watched it with Dirk, so it was a really fun game. We'll probably go on Saturday, for sure.”

“Well deserved,” said Kidd. “So now it’s time. move on. In a way, nothing really changes for him about the things he's done for us in the past. Ball handler, making open shots, being an athlete and the guy who shows up with loose balls. This is basically what we're looking for.”

“É exactly that,” Kidd said. “We’re not going to complain about that. We will be professionals and find a way to win. But we also have a lot of different combinations to engage new guys and understand what they can do as well. There are Lots to discover in the first 10 games. But we are in a good situation. If we can be healthy tomorrow and Friday, that's it. a good thing.”

“Kai is “I’m in a great situation,” he said. “Physically and mentally, he’s in good shape. ready to go. You He saw this in the last game of the preseason. He played 24, 25 minutes and almost had a triple-double. So I think he's fine. ready to go. What if you If you ask him, I think he will say the same thing.”

9:15 AM2 days ago

SPEAK UP, DONCIC!

“Better,” he said when asked how his strained left calf was responding. two days and I feel really good. But we'll see how it goes. (Wednesday) morning.

“I did everything (in training). I feel great. But we'll see. Two days of practice is different than two weeks of just lifting weights.”< /p>

“I talked to Kai about it,” said Dončić. “Let's change ball handling. Say, for example, if it's a free throw, maybe I'll catch the ball. But when it's not a stoppage (a missed shot), he'll take it.”

“When are you interested? If he plays fast, I hope this causes a lot of wear and tear and blows or assaults that Luka suffers in a game,” said Kidd. “If he plays 40 minutes and they hold him for those 40 minutes – We're trying to get the bodies off him and I think playing fast is important. one of the ways.”

“This is something less,” he said. well. But they said to do two full workouts and see how it goes. (Wednesday).

“It’s here. on and off. É It's a strange thing. I don't really know how to explain it. better than I was, for sure. I feel much better than I did on the trip (to Europe).”

“My advice is: always have fun with the game,” he said. “Obviously, you’ There will be a lot of pressure. He is He's probably one of the best, if not the best (prospect) to enter the NBA. But he showed he can play. I don't think he should worry about anything.”

“Everyone knows Wemby, right?” he said. “I saw a video, is it real? It's crazy what he does on the court. Also, is he 7-4? The things he does in that period are unbelievable, the way he moves, the way he holds the ball, shoots and obviously blocks. I've been watching him. And he is; an incredible player.”

9:10 AM2 days ago

THE NBA HAS STARTED!

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season eagerly await the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in the best of 7 games for the chance to reach the playoffs. Maximum glory: the title of NBA champion.

Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a kind of “replay” which started to be played in 2020, the year in which the season ended in a “bubble” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh to tenth in each of the conferences compete in a knockout of unique games, in this way:

- The 7th; Placed from each conference faces the 8th placed. The winner of this game is in the playoffs.

- The 9th; placed faces 10th; placed. The winner of this game gains the right to compete for the last spot in the playoffs, against the loser of the duel between the 7th and 7th seed. and the 8th.

9:05 AM2 days ago

AT&T Center

The AT&T Center is a multi-purpose arena located in San Antonio, Texas, in the United States. The arena is best known for being the home of the NBA basketball team, the San Antonio Spurs. It was opened in 2002 and has the capacity to accommodate more than 18,000 spectators during sporting events. In addition to basketball, the AT&T Center also hosts a variety of other events such as concerts, shows, family events, and other entertainment activities. The arena is It is named after the telecommunications company AT&T, which holds the naming rights to the facility. É It is an important location for sports and entertainment culture in San Antonio and the surrounding region.
9:00 AM2 days ago

GAME DIVISIONS

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA predictions today must also take divisions into account. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows: - Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors. - Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks. - Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards. - Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz. - Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings. - Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.
8:55 AM2 days ago

THE GAME

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is The national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it joined with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today. The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who won four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. Only it was stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.
8:50 AM2 days ago

The game will be played at AT&T Center

The San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks game will be played at AT&T Center, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
8:45 AM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
