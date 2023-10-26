Resume and Highlights: Philadelphia 76ers 117-118 Milwaukee Bucks in NBA 2023
Image:VAVEL

10:40 PM19 hours ago

Resume

10:30 PM19 hours ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the Philadelphia 76ers 117-118 Milwaukee Bucks, tonight both teams put on a great show. Be sure to visit VAVEL.com so you do not miss any duel of the NBA regular season.
10:26 PM19 hours ago

Final

Bucks get first win at home with a score of 117-118.
10:19 PM19 hours ago

4Q 0.0

Game ends with victory for Bucks.
10:18 PM19 hours ago

4Q 0.1

Melton shoots and scores a triple.
10:14 PM19 hours ago

4Q 30.1

Harris shoots and scores a triple.
10:13 PM19 hours ago

4Q 01:13

Lillard shoots and scores a triple.
10:12 PM19 hours ago

4Q 01:47

Embiid adds for 76ers.
10:11 PM19 hours ago

4Q 02:20

Maxey shoots and scores a triple.
10:05 PM19 hours ago

4Q 03:15

Lillard adds three.
10:01 PM19 hours ago

4Q 03:34

Giannis suma para Bucks.
9:57 PM19 hours ago

4Q 05:40

Crowder anota para Bucks.
9:56 PM19 hours ago

Lopez scores for Bucks.
9:50 PM19 hours ago

4Q 08:02

Oubre adds for 76ers.
9:46 PM20 hours ago

4Q 09:34

Giannis scores for Bucks.
9:40 PM20 hours ago

4Q 10:17

Oubre scores for 76ers.
9:39 PM20 hours ago

4Q 10:35

Pat adds up for Bucks.
9:38 PM20 hours ago

4Q 12:00

The fourth period begins.
9:34 PM20 hours ago

3Q 0.0

The third period ends.
9:33 PM20 hours ago

3Q 48.0

Portis scores for Bucks.
9:32 PM20 hours ago

3Q 01:02

Oubre adds for 76ers.
9:30 PM20 hours ago

3Q 01:42

Pat hits for Bucks.
9:25 PM20 hours ago

3Q 02:36

Maxey shoots and scores a triple.
9:23 PM20 hours ago

3Q 03:45

Crowder scores a three-pointer.
9:22 PM20 hours ago

3Q 05:26

Embiid scores for 76ers.
9:15 PM20 hours ago

3Q 06:34

Lillarad scores for Bucks.
9:13 PM20 hours ago

3Q 07:26

Giannis scores for Bucks.
9:09 PM20 hours ago

3Q 08:07

Harris scores for 76ers.
9:09 PM20 hours ago

3Q 08:39

Harris scores for 76ers.
9:08 PM20 hours ago

3Q 11:40

Embiid adds for 76ers.
9:05 PM20 hours ago

3Q 12:00

The third period begins.
8:47 PM21 hours ago

2Q 0.0

The second half ends and we go to the break.
8:46 PM21 hours ago

2Q 49.0

Lillard adds two points.
8:43 PM21 hours ago

2Q 01:18

Embiid scores for 76ers.
8:41 PM21 hours ago

2Q 01:58

Beasley shoots and scores a triple.
8:37 PM21 hours ago

2Q 03:03

Oubre scores a three-pointer.
8:36 PM21 hours ago

2Q 03:28

Embiid scores for 76ers.
8:35 PM21 hours ago

2Q 04:04

Lillad hits a double shot.
8:30 PM21 hours ago

2Q 04:26

Beauchamp scores for Bucks.
8:24 PM21 hours ago

2Q 06:39

Lillard scores for Bucks.
8:22 PM21 hours ago

2Q 07:29

Lillard scores for Bucks.
8:18 PM21 hours ago

2Q 07:53

Portis scores for Bucks.
8:17 PM21 hours ago

2Q 08:37

Giannis adds for Bucks.
8:16 PM21 hours ago

2Q 09:05

Beverley scores for 76ers.
8:15 PM21 hours ago

2Q 09:25

Giannis scores for Bucks.
8:14 PM21 hours ago

2Q 10:12

Maxey adds for 76ers.
8:14 PM21 hours ago

2Q 10:28

Portis scores for Bucks.
8:09 PM21 hours ago

2Q 11:49

Maxey scores for 76ers.
8:09 PM21 hours ago

2Q 12:00

The second period begins.
8:05 PM21 hours ago

1Q 0.0

The first period ends.
8:02 PM21 hours ago

1Q 01:08

Portis adds for Bucks.
8:00 PM21 hours ago

1Q 02:50

Payne scores for Bucks.
7:55 PM21 hours ago

1Q 03:38

Harris scores for 76ers.
7:55 PM21 hours ago

1Q 04:30

Lillard scores for Bucks.
7:53 PM21 hours ago

1Q 04:39

Melton scores for 76ers.
7:53 PM21 hours ago

1Q 05:24

Beasley scores for Bucks.
7:52 PM21 hours ago

1Q 05:57

Crowder scores for Bucks.
7:51 PM21 hours ago

1Q 06:10

Oubre adds for 76ers.
7:47 PMa day ago

1Q 06:32

Lopez scores a triple.
7:46 PMa day ago

1Q 07:01

Embiid scores for 76ers.
7:44 PMa day ago

1Q 08:03

Lillard scores for Bucks.
7:44 PMa day ago

1Q 08:29

Middleton scores for Bucks.
7:43 PMa day ago

1Q 09:09

Giannis adds for Bucks.
7:42 PMa day ago

1Q 09:26

Embiid scores for 76ers.
7:41 PMa day ago

1Q 10:06

Giannis scores for Bucks.
7:41 PMa day ago

1Q 10:25

Embiid scores for 76ers.
7:40 PMa day ago

1Q 10:37

Giannis scores for Bucks.
7:39 PMa day ago

1Q 10:56

Harris adds for 76ers.
7:37 PMa day ago

1Q 12:00

The game begins.
7:30 PMa day ago

76ers starting lineup

This is how the visiting team comes out:
7:25 PMa day ago

Bucks starting five

This is how the home team comes out:
7:20 PMa day ago

Lillard the big addition

Lillard, a seven-time All-Star, came to the Milwaukee team in a trade in which Holiday had to leave the team, Bucks from now on is the candidate to become champion and with the changes in the institution, it is clear that only the title matters now in the Bucks.
7:15 PMa day ago

Bucks is at home

Thus came the home team:
7:10 PMa day ago

Bucks changed coach

The loss in the Playoffs against the Miami Heat was not to the liking of the leaders, coach Mike Budenholzer was fired, now Adrian Griffin has the responsibility to lead the team to glory, he was Raptors' assistant coach for five seasons and now faces his best challenge.
7:05 PMa day ago

Giannis signs extension

Giannis Antetokounmpo, NBA champion and two-time MVP, has signed a contract extension that will tie him for a long time, the player already with 10 years in the institution, will continue to contribute his great talent.
7:00 PMa day ago

An evenly matched duel

Bucks and 76ers last season played a 4-game series, in this confrontation both teams left with two victories, at the end of the season, Bucks led the Eastern Conference, while 76ers took the third position in this conference.
6:55 PMa day ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks game, this afternoon we are expecting a great duel between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
6:50 PMa day ago

Stay tuned to follow Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks live, as well as the latest information from the Fiserv Forum. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
6:45 PMa day ago

Where and how to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks online and live

The game will be televised on ESPN.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
6:40 PMa day ago

Watch out for this 76ers player

Joel Embiid, center. MVP of the previous season, the decision caused a lot of controversy and the player could not avoid criticism after being left out in Playoffs, no doubt 76ers is a great team and for this season they can not afford to be below their last position, Embiid is certainly key to the team and will contribute even more this new season.
6:35 PMa day ago

Watch out for this Bucks player

Giannis Antetokounpo, power forward. One of the most recent stars of the NBA, undoubtedly his appearance in the Bucks changed the franchise for the better, this player knows that his style is unique and must take advantage of it to achieve transcendental triumphs, this player already knows what it means to be a champion and his mentality will not be satisfied with just one ring.
6:30 PMa day ago

76ers All-Star Team

Tucker, Harris, Embiid, Maxey, Melton.
6:25 PMa day ago

Bucks All-Star Team

Atetokoumpo, Middleton, Lopez, Lillard, Beasley.
6:20 PMa day ago

Face to face

Philadelphia 76ers closed their preparation with two defeats and two victories, without a doubt they will have a start full of uncertainty, since Harden will not accompany them in the first duel, on the part of Bucks before the first game they already appear as the favorites to take the title, but their irregularity in preseason needs to disappear.
6:15 PMa day ago

76ers no turning back

Philadelphia 76ers has entered a very select group of the Eastern Conference, fighting consecutively the first places, is certainly synonymous of a team that is close to achieving something big, 76ers has invested a lot of money to bring great players and certainly have gradually created a very competitive base, although Celtics and Bucks are currently two great candidates to lift the trophy, this team is a step below which does not mean that they can not surprise, on the contrary, a mistake of the others could benefit the 76ers, this team has everything to compete as far as possible in the Playoffs, their players are very competitive and have stars that if they are at a high level, they are unstoppable.
6:10 PMa day ago

Bucks to meet their objectives

Milwaukee Bucks is undoubtedly one of the strongest teams in the NBA, just look at their position in recent seasons to know that they are doing a great job, the team not long ago took the championship ring, but that was in 2021, Bucks must take advantage of their great moment to add as many rings, or else they would be wasting a great generation, last season they managed to finish the regular phase as leaders of the East, they got that leadership fighting hand to hand with Celtics, but in the end it was Bucks who managed to keep it, after a great regular season, Bucks could not keep that momentum and again they were left at the edge, now in a new season they have the responsibility to deliver a similar season or improve it with a better participation in Playoffs.
Bucks prepare/Image: Bucks
6:05 PMa day ago

A great duel at the start of the season

The NBA regular season begins and already from the first duel brings us an extraordinary clash, two teams from the Eastern Conference, Bucks and 76ers will face each other in a game highly anticipated by NBA fans, two of the best squads start a long way in which the goal is to play the NBA Finals.
6:00 PMa day ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023 regular season. The game will take place at Fiserv Forum at 7:30 PM ET.
