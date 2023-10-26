Resume and Highlights: Philadelphia 76ers 117-118 Milwaukee Bucks in NBA 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you for following the Philadelphia 76ers 117-118 Milwaukee Bucks, tonight both teams put on a great show. Be sure to visit VAVEL.com so you do not miss any duel of the NBA regular season.
Final
Bucks get first win at home with a score of 117-118.
4Q 0.0
Game ends with victory for Bucks.
4Q 0.1
Melton shoots and scores a triple.
4Q 30.1
Harris shoots and scores a triple.
4Q 01:13
Lillard shoots and scores a triple.
4Q 01:47
Embiid adds for 76ers.
4Q 02:20
Maxey shoots and scores a triple.
4Q 03:15
Lillard adds three.
4Q 03:34
Giannis suma para Bucks.
4Q 05:40
Crowder anota para Bucks.
Lopez scores for Bucks.
4Q 08:02
Oubre adds for 76ers.
4Q 09:34
Giannis scores for Bucks.
4Q 10:17
Oubre scores for 76ers.
4Q 10:35
Pat adds up for Bucks.
4Q 12:00
The fourth period begins.
3Q 0.0
The third period ends.
3Q 48.0
Portis scores for Bucks.
3Q 01:02
Oubre adds for 76ers.
3Q 01:42
Pat hits for Bucks.
3Q 02:36
Maxey shoots and scores a triple.
3Q 03:45
Crowder scores a three-pointer.
3Q 05:26
Embiid scores for 76ers.
3Q 06:34
Lillarad scores for Bucks.
3Q 07:26
Giannis scores for Bucks.
3Q 08:07
Harris scores for 76ers.
3Q 08:39
Harris scores for 76ers.
3Q 11:40
Embiid adds for 76ers.
3Q 12:00
The third period begins.
2Q 0.0
The second half ends and we go to the break.
2Q 49.0
Lillard adds two points.
2Q 01:18
Embiid scores for 76ers.
2Q 01:58
Beasley shoots and scores a triple.
2Q 03:03
Oubre scores a three-pointer.
2Q 03:28
Embiid scores for 76ers.
2Q 04:04
Lillad hits a double shot.
2Q 04:26
Beauchamp scores for Bucks.
2Q 06:39
Lillard scores for Bucks.
2Q 07:29
Lillard scores for Bucks.
2Q 07:53
Portis scores for Bucks.
2Q 08:37
Giannis adds for Bucks.
2Q 09:05
Beverley scores for 76ers.
2Q 09:25
Giannis scores for Bucks.
2Q 10:12
Maxey adds for 76ers.
2Q 10:28
Portis scores for Bucks.
2Q 11:49
Maxey scores for 76ers.
2Q 12:00
The second period begins.
1Q 0.0
The first period ends.
1Q 01:08
Portis adds for Bucks.
1Q 02:50
Payne scores for Bucks.
1Q 03:38
Harris scores for 76ers.
1Q 04:30
Lillard scores for Bucks.
1Q 04:39
Melton scores for 76ers.
1Q 05:24
Beasley scores for Bucks.
1Q 05:57
Crowder scores for Bucks.
1Q 06:10
Oubre adds for 76ers.
1Q 06:32
Lopez scores a triple.
1Q 07:01
Embiid scores for 76ers.
1Q 08:03
Lillard scores for Bucks.
1Q 08:29
Middleton scores for Bucks.
1Q 09:09
Giannis adds for Bucks.
1Q 09:26
Embiid scores for 76ers.
1Q 10:06
Giannis scores for Bucks.
1Q 10:25
Embiid scores for 76ers.
1Q 10:37
Giannis scores for Bucks.
1Q 10:56
Harris adds for 76ers.
1Q 12:00
The game begins.
76ers starting lineup
This is how the visiting team comes out:
tonight's starting five:— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 26, 2023
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @tobias31
🔔 @JoelEmbiid
🔔 @DeAnthonyMelton
🔔 @TyreseMaxey @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/GKDGmPycbR
Bucks starting five
This is how the home team comes out:
The first five.#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/ytavL2pX9N— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 26, 2023
Lillard the big addition
Lillard, a seven-time All-Star, came to the Milwaukee team in a trade in which Holiday had to leave the team, Bucks from now on is the candidate to become champion and with the changes in the institution, it is clear that only the title matters now in the Bucks.
Bucks is at home
Thus came the home team:
First game fits.— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 26, 2023
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/ttjO5ku01F
Bucks changed coach
The loss in the Playoffs against the Miami Heat was not to the liking of the leaders, coach Mike Budenholzer was fired, now Adrian Griffin has the responsibility to lead the team to glory, he was Raptors' assistant coach for five seasons and now faces his best challenge.
Giannis signs extension
Giannis Antetokounmpo, NBA champion and two-time MVP, has signed a contract extension that will tie him for a long time, the player already with 10 years in the institution, will continue to contribute his great talent.
An evenly matched duel
Bucks and 76ers last season played a 4-game series, in this confrontation both teams left with two victories, at the end of the season, Bucks led the Eastern Conference, while 76ers took the third position in this conference.
We continue
Thank you for following the Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks game, this afternoon we are expecting a great duel between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
Stay tuned to follow Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks live, as well as the latest information from the Fiserv Forum. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks online and live
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this 76ers player
Joel Embiid, center. MVP of the previous season, the decision caused a lot of controversy and the player could not avoid criticism after being left out in Playoffs, no doubt 76ers is a great team and for this season they can not afford to be below their last position, Embiid is certainly key to the team and will contribute even more this new season.
Watch out for this Bucks player
Giannis Antetokounpo, power forward. One of the most recent stars of the NBA, undoubtedly his appearance in the Bucks changed the franchise for the better, this player knows that his style is unique and must take advantage of it to achieve transcendental triumphs, this player already knows what it means to be a champion and his mentality will not be satisfied with just one ring.
Freaky flush 🔨 pic.twitter.com/OzgSnv9Xnt— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 18, 2023
76ers All-Star Team
Tucker, Harris, Embiid, Maxey, Melton.
Bucks All-Star Team
Atetokoumpo, Middleton, Lopez, Lillard, Beasley.
Face to face
Philadelphia 76ers closed their preparation with two defeats and two victories, without a doubt they will have a start full of uncertainty, since Harden will not accompany them in the first duel, on the part of Bucks before the first game they already appear as the favorites to take the title, but their irregularity in preseason needs to disappear.
76ers no turning back
Philadelphia 76ers has entered a very select group of the Eastern Conference, fighting consecutively the first places, is certainly synonymous of a team that is close to achieving something big, 76ers has invested a lot of money to bring great players and certainly have gradually created a very competitive base, although Celtics and Bucks are currently two great candidates to lift the trophy, this team is a step below which does not mean that they can not surprise, on the contrary, a mistake of the others could benefit the 76ers, this team has everything to compete as far as possible in the Playoffs, their players are very competitive and have stars that if they are at a high level, they are unstoppable.
Bucks to meet their objectives
Milwaukee Bucks is undoubtedly one of the strongest teams in the NBA, just look at their position in recent seasons to know that they are doing a great job, the team not long ago took the championship ring, but that was in 2021, Bucks must take advantage of their great moment to add as many rings, or else they would be wasting a great generation, last season they managed to finish the regular phase as leaders of the East, they got that leadership fighting hand to hand with Celtics, but in the end it was Bucks who managed to keep it, after a great regular season, Bucks could not keep that momentum and again they were left at the edge, now in a new season they have the responsibility to deliver a similar season or improve it with a better participation in Playoffs.
A great duel at the start of the season
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023 regular season. The game will take place at Fiserv Forum at 7:30 PM ET.