Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Charlotte Hornets

7:00 AM10 hours ago

How and where to watch the Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:55 AM10 hours ago

What time is Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets of 27th October 2023 in several countries:

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

6:50 AM10 hours ago

Watch out for the standings, which come with a new tournament

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season eagerly await the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the title of NBA champion.

Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a kind of "playoff" that began in 2020, the year the season ended in a "bubble" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh to tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game knockout round, like this:

- The 7th-placed team from each conference faces the 8th-placed team. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.

- The 9th-placed team faces the 10th-placed team. The winner of that game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the match between 7th and 8th.

6:45 AM11 hours ago

Probable lineup for Hornets

Gordon Hayward

P.J. Washington

Mark Williams

Terry Rozier

LaMelo Ball

6:40 AM11 hours ago

Probable lineup for Pistons

Ausar Thompson

Isaiah Stewart

Jalen Duren

Killian Hayes

Cade Cunningham

6:35 AM11 hours ago

Hornets

In contrast, the Charlotte Hornets beat the Atlanta Hawks 116-110, also at home. The Hornets are now in third place.
6:30 AM11 hours ago

Pistons

The Detroit Pistons started the season with a 103-102 loss to the Miami Heat and are in 11th place.
6:25 AM11 hours ago

Divisions

In addition to this division based on East and West, today's NBA predictions must also take into account the divisions. The league's divisions and their respective teams are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

6:20 AM11 hours ago

Ball high, it's NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League) to become the NBA we know today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who went on to win four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's all-time winners, with 17 titles each. The Golden State Warriors come next with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The reigning league champions are the Denver Nuggets, who beat the Miami Heat 4-1 in the final. The Nuggets finished top of the Western Conference in the post-season and went on to beat the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers to win the tournament for the first time.

The league also divides the awards by sector. The most valuable is the MVP award, where the best player in the league is chosen based solely on the regular season. Then there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Michael Jordan is next with five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Joel Embiid is the current MVP of the season, joining a select list of foreigners who have won the honor. He is only the second player from the African continent to be named MVP, along with Hakeem Olajuwon, from Nigeria, in the 1993-94 season. They are joined by Canada's Steve Nash and Germany's Dirk Nowitzki.

6:15 AM11 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA Match: Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
