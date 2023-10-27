Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Last Miami Heat starting five
Latest Boston Celtics starting five
0 - Jayson Tatum
8 - Kristaps Porzingis
9 - Derrick White
7 - Jaylen Brown
4 - Jrue Holiday
Tune in here Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat live, as well as the latest information from TD Garden Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat match live on TV and online?
The match Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat?
This is the start time for the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat game on October 27, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 1:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (October 26)
Mexico: 17:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Miami Heat
One of the most outstanding players in Miami Heat is Bam Adebayo, the 26 year old American born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 22 points.
Key player at Boston Celtics
One of the players to watch out for in Boston Celtics is Jayson Tatum, the 25-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 34 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last May 29, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Miami Heat managed to win by a score of 103 points against 84 of Boston Celtics.
The player who scored the most points for Miami Heat in that game was Jimmy Butler with 28, while the player who scored the most points for Boston Celtics in that game was Jaylen Brown with 19.
History Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Boston Celtics, as of the last five games they have won three, while Miami Heat has won two, in the total of meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Boston Celtics who has scored 597 points against 551 of Miami Heat.
Actuality - Miami Heat
Miami Heat has had a bad performance in the NBA preseason 2023-2024, as after playing five games, they managed to win two and lose three.
San Antonio Spurs 120 - 104 Miami Heat
San Antonio Spurs 120 - 104 Miami Heat
Miami Heat 132 - Memphis Grizzlies
Miami Heat 104 - 107 Brooklyn Nets
Houston Rockets 110 - 104 Miami Heat
Miami Heat 103 - 102 Detroit Pistons
Actuality - Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics has been having a good performance in the current NBA preseason. After playing five games, they won four and lost one.
New York Knicks 114 - 107 Boston Celtics
- Last five games
New York Knicks 114 - 107 Boston Celtics
Philadelphia 76ers 101 - 112 Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics 123 - 110 New York Knicks
Charlotte Hornets 99 - 127 Boston Celtics
New York Knicks 104 - 108 Boston Celtics
The match will be played at the TD Garden Stadium
The match between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will take place at the TD Garden Stadium in the city of Boston (United States). This stadium is where the Boston Celtics play their home games, it was built in 1995 and has a capacity for approximately 18,650 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat live stream, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
22 - Jimmy Butler
14 - Tyler Herro
42 - Kevin Love
7 - Kyle Lowry