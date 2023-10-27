Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023
Photo: Disclosure/Cavs

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
7:30 AM10 hours ago

WatchCleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
7:25 AM10 hours ago

CAVS!

Photo: Disclosure/Cavs
Photo: Disclosure/Cavs
7:20 AM10 hours ago

SPEAK UP, DAN GILBERT!

"As a leader on and off the field, Myles has become an icon in Cleveland and shares our organization's commitment to being a transformative force for good throughout the region," Gilbert said. "We are honored to welcome this long-time friend to the team as our new partner and investor."
7:15 AM10 hours ago

SPEAK UP, MITCHELL!

"The defensive effort. Max arresting Cam Johnson. Isaac doing what he does. Caris, me, Evan. Doing whatever it takes. Honestly, it's true. This is what we are preparing for in the Playoffs. Doing whatever it takes, finding a way. There are There are a lot of things that could have prevented us from getting to this point, and I think it's a problem. That's what we're seeing.”
7:10 AM10 hours ago

THE NBA HAS STARTED!

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season eagerly await the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in the best of 7 games for the chance to reach the playoffs. Maximum glory: the title of NBA champion.

Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a kind of “replay” which started to be played in 2020, the year in which the season ended in a “bubble” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh to tenth in each of the conferences compete in a knockout of unique games, in this way:

- The 7th; Placed from each conference faces the 8th placed. The winner of this game is in the playoffs.

- The 9th; placed faces 10th; placed. The winner of this game gains the right to compete for the last spot in the playoffs, against the loser of the duel between the 7th and 7th seed. and the 8th.

7:05 AM10 hours ago

CAVS AND OKC STAGE!

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is a great option. an arena located in Cleveland, Ohio, in the United States. The arena is Mainly used for sporting events and is the home of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers and the AHL's Cleveland Monsters. The arena is also open. used for other events, such as shows, concerts and special events.

Before being called Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the arena was known as Quicken Loans Arena. The name change occurred in 2019 when Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lending company, acquired the naming rights to the arena.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse underwent a major renovation in 2019, which included modernizing its facilities and improving the fan experience. The arena can accommodate tens of thousands of spectators and offers a variety of amenities, including restaurants, bars and entertainment venues.

In addition to sporting events, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is also a popular venue. It is a popular venue for concerts by national and international artists, making it an entertainment hub for the Cleveland community and beyond.

7:00 AM10 hours ago

GAME DIVISIONS

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA predictions today must also take divisions into account. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows: - Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors. - Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks. - Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards. - Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz. - Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings. - Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.
6:55 AM10 hours ago

THE GAME

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is The national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it joined with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today. The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who won four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. Only it was stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.
6:50 AM10 hours ago

The game will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder game will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
6:45 AM11 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA