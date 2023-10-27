Westbrook's Resurgence to Make Clippers Title Contenders

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 16: Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers celebrates following Game One of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 16, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Clippers defeated the Suns 115-110. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After what seemed like the end of his career with the Lakers, point guard Russell Westbrook is once again shining in the NBA, this time with the cross-town rival, the Clippers.

Westbrook has been integrated into the starting lineup alongside stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George this season, leaving no doubt that they are not only contenders for the Western Conference title but also strong candidates for the league championship.

Challenging Stint with the Lakers

The nine-time All-Star and two-time NBA scoring champion faced a tough stint with the Lakers, where he struggled to showcase his best form. Despite averaging double-digit points, his playmaking ability was not at the level he had accustomed us to during his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Impact with the Clippers

Upon joining the Clippers, Westbrook immediately proved his value in the playoffs last season. He averaged an impressive 23.6 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists in the Clippers' first-round loss to the Phoenix Suns. Despite the elimination, Westbrook proved he can significantly contribute at the highest level, and this is without considering that Paul George and Kawhi Leonard were both unable to compete in the postseason due to injuries.

Russ - PG - Kawhi

Now, with Westbrook having the opportunity to play alongside George and Leonard, there's no doubt that he will continue to attack the basket as he has throughout his career.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue commented on Westbrook's impact, stating, “With PG and Kawhi on the floor, he can attack, get in seams and make the right play. He’s not forcing anything. The game has kind of slowed down for him and he’s been great. He understands when you get Hall of Fame players to sacrifice and to give themselves to the team and do whatever it takes to win, that’s when your team becomes really good.”

Russell Westbrook's resurgence with the Clippers has made the team a candidate to come out on top of the Western Conference. As the season progresses, fans can expect Westbrook to continue to be a force to be reckoned with in the NBA.