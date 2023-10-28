Portland Trail Blazers vs Orlando Magic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Orlando Magic match live on TV and online?
The match Portland Trail Blazers vs Orlando Magic will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Portland Trail Blazers vs Orlando Magic?
This is the start time for the Portland Trail Blazers vs Orlando Magic game on October 27, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 4:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (October 28)
Mexico: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Orlando Magic
One of the most outstanding players in Orlando Magic is Cole Anthony, the 23 year old American born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 20 points.
Key player at Portland Trail Blazers
One of the players to watch out for in Portland Trail Blazers is Malcolm Brogdon, the 30-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 20 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last March 5, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Portland Trail Blazers managed to win by a score of 122 points against 119 for Orlando Magic.
History Portland Trail Blazers vs Orlando Magic
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Portland Trail Blazers, as of the last five games they have won three, while Orlando Magic has won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Portland Trail Blazers who has scored 594 points against Orlando Magic's 554.
Actuality - Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic has had a good performance in the NBA preseason 2023-2024. After playing three games, they managed to win two and lose one.
New Orleans Pelicans 105 - 122 Orlando Magic
New Orleans Pelicans 105 - 122 Orlando Magic
Cleveland Cavaliers 105 - 108 Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic 92 - 104 New Orleans Pelicans
Orlando Magic 109 - 76 Flamengo
Orlando Magic 116 - 86 Houston Rockets
Actuality - Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers has had a bad performance in the current NBA preseason, as after playing three games, they managed to win zero and lose three.
Portland Trail Blazers 106 - 66 New Zealand Breakers
Portland Trail Blazers 106 - 66 New Zealand Breakers
Portland Trail Blazers 111 - 122 Phoenix Suns
Utah Jazz 138 - 133 Portland Trail Blazers
Phoenix Suns 117 - 106 Portland Trail Blazers
Los Angeles Clippers 123 - 111 Portland Trail Blazers
The match will be played at the Moda Center Stadium
The match between Portland Trail Blazer and Orlando Magic will take place at the Moda Center Stadium in the city of Portland (United States), the stadium is where the Portland Trail Blazers play their home games, was built in 1995 and has a capacity for approximately 20,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the Portland Trail Blazers vs Orlando Magic live stream, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
