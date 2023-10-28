Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
"It's a terrible way to start the season, but it gives us the opportunity to bounce back in the next game."
Retrospect:
The streak also includes five consecutive home wins for the Bulls against the Raptors. Toronto's most recent win in Chicago came on December 9, 2019.
Toronto debut:
The Raptors know they have room to grow on offense - they followed a 28-point second quarter with just 20 in the third - and the team is confident that Schroder's experience as a facilitator will be a constant benefit during Toronto's transition.
"New team, new terminology, new coaching staff," Rajakovic said. "There are so many new additions to our team, and having someone who has been through it on different teams in the role of playmaker brings peace of mind.
Bulls debut:
"You're trying to win. You're trying to do what you can to help your team win," said Vucevic. "I didn't like what was going on."
Divisions
- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.
- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.
- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.
- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.
- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.
- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.
NBA is back
The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League) to become the NBA we know today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who went on to win four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.
Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's all-time winners, with 17 titles each. The Golden State Warriors come next with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
The reigning league champions are the Denver Nuggets, who beat the Miami Heat 4-1 in the final. The Nuggets finished top of the Western Conference in the post-season and went on to beat the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers to win the tournament for the first time.
The league also divides the awards by sector. The most valuable is the MVP award, where the best player in the league is chosen based solely on the regular season. Then there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Michael Jordan is next with five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Joel Embiid is the current MVP of the season, joining a select list of foreigners who have won the honor. He is only the second player from the African continent to be named MVP, along with Hakeem Olajuwon, from Nigeria, in the 1993-94 season. They are joined by Canada's Steve Nash and Germany's Dirk Nowitzki.
Keeping an eye on the game
After a disheartening loss in the season opener that quickly led to a players-only meeting, the Chicago Bulls will try to regroup on Friday against the visiting Toronto Raptors.
Chicago blew up at home on Wednesday, losing to Oklahoma City 124-104 in a game that saw forward Nikola Vucevic and coach Billy Donovan engage in a lively exchange on the bench in the third quarter.
Toronto will be hoping to build on the momentum of Wednesday's 97-94 home win over Minnesota in Darko Rajakovic's first game as Raptors coach.
Another first led Toronto to victory, with rookie Dennis Schroder leading the Raptors with 22 points to lead a balanced attack that also included OG Anunoby (20 points) and Scottie Barnes (17).
Venue: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Time: 9pm
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Real time: VAVEL Brazil