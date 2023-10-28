Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Foto: Bulls

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
8:00 AM9 hours ago

When is Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Time: 9pm

Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

7:55 AM9 hours ago

How and where to watch Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
7:50 AM10 hours ago

Zach LaVine

"We just didn't respond when they made that run in the second half," said Chicago's Zach LaVine, whose 16 points were behind DeMar DeRozan's team-high 20. the ball well. I don't feel like we played with enough courage. And that's on us.

"It's a terrible way to start the season, but it gives us the opportunity to bounce back in the next game."

Foto: Bulls
Foto: Bulls

 

7:45 AM10 hours ago

Retrospect:

Chicago leads the all-time series with Toronto, 55-47. The Bulls have won seven of the last 10 meetings, including the only meeting between the teams at the United Center last season.

The streak also includes five consecutive home wins for the Bulls against the Raptors. Toronto's most recent win in Chicago came on December 9, 2019.

7:40 AM10 hours ago

Toronto debut:

Toronto will be hoping to keep the momentum going from Wednesday's 97-94 home win against Minnesota in Darko Rajakovic's first game as Raptors coach.

Another first led Toronto to victory, with rookie Dennis Schroder leading the Raptors with 22 points to lead a balanced attack that also included OG Anunoby (20 points) and Scottie Barnes (17).

The Raptors know they have room to grow on offense - they followed a 28-point second quarter with just 20 in the third - and the team is confident that Schroder's experience as a facilitator will be a constant benefit during Toronto's transition.

"New team, new terminology, new coaching staff," Rajakovic said. "There are so many new additions to our team, and having someone who has been through it on different teams in the role of playmaker brings peace of mind.

7:35 AM10 hours ago

Bulls debut:

Chicago blew it at home on Wednesday, losing to Oklahoma City 124-104 in a game that saw center Nikola Vucevic and coach Billy Donovan engage in a lively exchange on the bench in the third quarter.

"You're trying to win. You're trying to do what you can to help your team win," said Vucevic. "I didn't like what was going on."

7:30 AM10 hours ago

Divisions

In addition to this division based on East and West, today's NBA predictions must also take into account the divisions. The league's divisions and their respective schedules are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

7:25 AM10 hours ago

NBA is back

 

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League) to become the NBA we know today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who went on to win four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's all-time winners, with 17 titles each. The Golden State Warriors come next with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The reigning league champions are the Denver Nuggets, who beat the Miami Heat 4-1 in the final. The Nuggets finished top of the Western Conference in the post-season and went on to beat the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers to win the tournament for the first time.

The league also divides the awards by sector. The most valuable is the MVP award, where the best player in the league is chosen based solely on the regular season. Then there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Michael Jordan is next with five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Joel Embiid is the current MVP of the season, joining a select list of foreigners who have won the honor. He is only the second player from the African continent to be named MVP, along with Hakeem Olajuwon, from Nigeria, in the 1993-94 season. They are joined by Canada's Steve Nash and Germany's Dirk Nowitzki.

7:20 AM10 hours ago

Keeping an eye on the game

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors live NBA action this Friday (27) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, at 9 p.m. ET.

After a disheartening loss in the season opener that quickly led to a players-only meeting, the Chicago Bulls will try to regroup on Friday against the visiting Toronto Raptors.

Chicago blew up at home on Wednesday, losing to Oklahoma City 124-104 in a game that saw forward Nikola Vucevic and coach Billy Donovan engage in a lively exchange on the bench in the third quarter.

Toronto will be hoping to build on the momentum of Wednesday's 97-94 home win over Minnesota in Darko Rajakovic's first game as Raptors coach.

Another first led Toronto to victory, with rookie Dennis Schroder leading the Raptors with 22 points to lead a balanced attack that also included OG Anunoby (20 points) and Scottie Barnes (17).

7:15 AM10 hours ago

Welcome to the Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors live stream

Hello, basketball fans! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Chicago Bulls on one side. On the other side is the Toronto Raptors. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA