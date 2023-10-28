Washington Wizards vs Memphis Grizzlies Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Foto: Grizzlies

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:41 AMan hour ago

When is Washington Wizards vs Memphis Grizzlies and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C., United States
Time: 8pm

Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)

Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil

12:36 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch Washington Wizards vs Memphis Grizzlies live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
Grizzlies
Grizzlies

 

12:31 AMan hour ago

NBA Draft 2023

Overall, the 2023 NBA Draft had a very interesting and high-quality class with surprises regarding the position of some players. However, what raised expectations the most was which team would win the lottery and have the first pick to select Frenchman Victor Wembanyama. The Frenchman is the sensation of the moment, with expectations as high as Lebron James' when he entered the NBA. The lucky team was the San Antonio Spurs who, already during the off-season, made an ideal plan for Victor to start his career in the league. During the preseason, Wemby already demonstrated his impressive offensive and even more impressive defensive skills. 
12:26 AMan hour ago

Best-case scenario for the Grizzlies:

Kendrick Perkins believes that the best scenario for the Memphis Grizzlies is the NBA play-in round. The ESPN analyst also said that the pressure of the team's success is now on Jaren Jackson Jr.

"The play-in is the best scenario for the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA. It was already that before Adams got injured," Perkins said. "Think about it. Brandon Clarke hasn't recovered yet either. So they have limited depth in the backcourt. Yes, Kenneth Lofton can play and I believe he's Zach Randolph 2.0. But we've never seen him in decisive moments".

12:21 AMan hour ago

New season!

Utah enters the season hoping to improve on its better-than-expected 37-45 record from last season - after trading away mainstays Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in a reboot.

The Jazz will feature familiar faces like All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen, 2023 rookie standout Walker Kessler, shooting guard Jordan Clarkson and guard Collin Sexton. They also hope newly acquired veteran John Collins can bolster their roster after ending his tenure with Atlanta in frustration.

"I'd say the only thing that surprised me is the lack of ego here," said Collins, arriving in Utah via trade this offseason. "It's refreshing to have a group of guys who really emphasize the collective basketball game and who want to do that. in the morning motivated to go play."

12:16 AMan hour ago

Divisions

In addition to this division based on East and West, today's NBA predictions must also take into account the divisions. The league's divisions and their respective schedules are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

12:11 AMan hour ago

Washington Wizards

With a renewed squad and a new mentality, the Washington Wizards are coming into the 2023/2024 NBA season with new goals. Among the main changes to the squad are the departures of Beal, Porzingins, Morris, and the arrivals of Jordan Poole, Bilal Coulibaly, Tyus Jones and Landry Shamet. At the start of a period of reformulation, the team is not expected to fight for places at the top of the table.

In the 2022/2023 NBA season, the Wizards had a record of 35 wins and 47 losses, occupying the number 12 spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

12:06 AM2 hours ago

Memphis Grizzlies

Coming off the back of a season full of ups and downs, the Memphis Grizzlies are hoping for Ja Morant's recovery if they want to get back to dreaming of the NBA title. The team has undergone changes to its roster and is coming into the new year strong. Dillon Brooks and Tyus Jones have left the team and Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose have arrived. Ja Morant was suspended for 24 games and should return during the season.

In the 2022/2023 season, the Grizzlies finished number two in the Western Conference standings, with a record of 51 wins and 31 losses. The good form during the regular season was not seen in the playoffs, with the team being eliminated by the Lakers in the first round.

12:01 AM2 hours ago

Keeping an eye on the game

Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies live NBA action on Wednesday (25) at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., United States, at 8 p.m. ET.

Coming off the back of a season full of ups and downs, the Memphis Grizzlies will be hoping for Ja Morant's recovery if they want to get back on track and win the NBA title. The team has undergone changes to its roster and is coming into the new year strong. Dillon Brooks and Tyus Jones have left the team and Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose have arrived. Ja Morant was suspended for 24 games and should return during the season.

With a renewed roster and a new mentality, the Washington Wizards come into the 2023/2024 NBA season with new goals. Among the main changes to the squad are the departures of Beal, Porzingins, Morris, and the arrivals of Jordan Poole, Bilal Coulibaly, Tyus Jones and Landry Shamet. At the start of a period of reformulation, the team is not expected to fight for places at the top of the table.

11:56 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Washington Wizards vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream

Hello, basketball fans! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Washington Wizards on one side. On the other side is the Memphis Grizzlies. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA