Washington Wizards vs Memphis Grizzlies Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

Washington Wizards vs Memphis Grizzlies
How and where to watch Washington Wizards vs Memphis Grizzlies live streaming
Best-case scenario for the Grizzlies:
"The play-in is the best scenario for the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA. It was already that before Adams got injured," Perkins said. "Think about it. Brandon Clarke hasn't recovered yet either. So they have limited depth in the backcourt. Yes, Kenneth Lofton can play and I believe he's Zach Randolph 2.0. But we've never seen him in decisive moments".
The Jazz will feature familiar faces like All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen, 2023 rookie standout Walker Kessler, shooting guard Jordan Clarkson and guard Collin Sexton. They also hope newly acquired veteran John Collins can bolster their roster after ending his tenure with Atlanta in frustration.
"I'd say the only thing that surprised me is the lack of ego here," said Collins, arriving in Utah via trade this offseason. "It's refreshing to have a group of guys who really emphasize the collective basketball game and who want to do that. in the morning motivated to go play."
Washington Wizards
In the 2022/2023 NBA season, the Wizards had a record of 35 wins and 47 losses, occupying the number 12 spot in the Eastern Conference standings.
Memphis Grizzlies
In the 2022/2023 season, the Grizzlies finished number two in the Western Conference standings, with a record of 51 wins and 31 losses. The good form during the regular season was not seen in the playoffs, with the team being eliminated by the Lakers in the first round.
Keeping an eye on the game
Coming off the back of a season full of ups and downs, the Memphis Grizzlies will be hoping for Ja Morant's recovery if they want to get back on track and win the NBA title. The team has undergone changes to its roster and is coming into the new year strong. Dillon Brooks and Tyus Jones have left the team and Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose have arrived. Ja Morant was suspended for 24 games and should return during the season.
With a renewed roster and a new mentality, the Washington Wizards come into the 2023/2024 NBA season with new goals. Among the main changes to the squad are the departures of Beal, Porzingins, Morris, and the arrivals of Jordan Poole, Bilal Coulibaly, Tyus Jones and Landry Shamet. At the start of a period of reformulation, the team is not expected to fight for places at the top of the table.
Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C., United States
Time: 8pm
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil