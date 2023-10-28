Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers live, as well as the latest information from Scotiabank Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers match live on TV and online?
The match Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers?
This is the start time for the Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers game on October 28, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 1:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (October 29)
Mexico: 17:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Argentina: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 1:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (October 29)
Mexico: 17:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Philadelphia 76ers
One of the most outstanding players in Philadelphia 76ers is Tyrese Maxey, the 22 years old American born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 31 points.
Key player for Toronto Raptors
One of the players to watch out for in Toronto Raptors is Scottie Barnes, the 22-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 23 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last March 31, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Philadelphia 76ers managed to win by a score of 117 points against Toronto Raptors' 110.
The player who scored the most points for Philadelphia 76ers in that game was Joel Embiid with 25, while the player who scored the most points for Toronto Raptors in that game was Scottie Barnes with 29.
The player who scored the most points for Philadelphia 76ers in that game was Joel Embiid with 25, while the player who scored the most points for Toronto Raptors in that game was Scottie Barnes with 29.
History Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Philadelphia 76ers, as of the last five games they have won four, while Toronto Raptors have won one, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Philadelphia 76ers who have scored 594 points compared to 554 for Toronto Raptors.
Actuality - Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers have been performing well in the NBA preseason 2023-2024, winning two and losing two of their four games.
Boston Celtics 114 - 106 Philadelphia 76ers
- Last five games
Boston Celtics 114 - 106 Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers 101 - 112 Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets 119 - 127 Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers 120 - 106 Atlanta Hawks
Milwaukee Bucks 118 - 117 Philadelphia 76ers
Actuality - Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors has been performing well in the current NBA preseason. After playing three games, they have won three and lost zero.
Toronto Raptors 134 - 93 Cairns Taipans
- Last five games
Toronto Raptors 134 - 93 Cairns Taipans
Chicago Bulls 102 - 106 Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors 134 - 98 Washington Wizards
Toronto Raptors 97 - 94 Minnesota Timberwolves
Chicago Bulls 104 - 103 Toronto Raptors
The match will be played at the Scotiabank Arena Stadium
The match between Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers will take place at the Scotiabank Arena Stadium in the city of Toronto (Canada), this stadium is where the Toronto Raptors team plays its home games, it was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 19,800 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers game, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.