Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat Live Score Here
OPEN QUOTES!
"Let's see about that this year, man. KAT, he's here. super healthy. He is feeling good,” Edwards said. “I’m feeling good, so I think it should be fun. As long as we stay healthy, I think it should be a lot of fun to see how we start to calm down, try to get back to where we were probably a few years ago. two years. "
“We lost that a little bit last year with the injury and Ant playing at a slightly different pace,” said Finch. “But it was a point of emphasis this season to reestablish that chemistry. I thought we would have to work on it a little more, forcing them into two-man actions, but that wasn't the case. They are meeting."
“I'm just I want to be a winner,” Towns said. “Ever since I got here, I’ve wanted to win. I want to bring this organization back to winning ways and that's all I want. I want to be a winner. All the other things are: I leave it to you to speculate and write about and things. I'm here to win."
“He doesn&rsquot; "We're listening to that," said Edwards' longtime manager, Justin Holland. "I was listening to an interview with Kevin Garnett and he said that in today's NBA you're not going to have to do anything. You can't win with one player. [Edwards] understands that. His whole mentality is how can we put the team first and leave everything else second. If everyone has this motto: let's get everything we want for this team.”
“Honestly, I think a lot of them look up to me. When things get confusing, it's time to do it. always like, 'Mike, what do we do?' " he said. “I’ve been more vocal at the beginning of this season, just being familiar with the guys and the chemistry levels. I took on this role much more easily this year.”
“Ant has done a tremendous job this year in taking on this leadership role,” said Anderson. “Be more vocal, not in a malicious way, but just to correct or let us know it’s wrong. time to turn up the volume.”
“We weren’t sugarcoating anything,” Conley said. "Ultimately, I think it’s right. This is what will make us stronger mentally. We don't back down. Ant immediately says what she feels. "
“I'm just I want to win, man – I want all my teammates to be the best at whatever they need to do,” Edwards said. “KAT and I need to compete to see who will be the best. the best player in the league.”
THE NBA HAS STARTED!
Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a kind of “replay” which started to be played in 2020, the year in which the season ended in a “bubble” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh to tenth in each of the conferences compete in a knockout of unique games, in this way:
- The 7th; Placed from each conference faces the 8th placed. The winner of this game is in the playoffs.
- The 9th; placed faces 10th; placed. The winner of this game gains the right to compete for the last spot in the playoffs, against the loser of the duel between the 7th and 7th seed. and the 8th.
OPEN QUOTES!
"Yes, let's go!" coach Eric Spoelstra said about the challenging period at the beginning of the season. "We are competitors. We don't hide from anyone. We don't shy away from anyone.
"É It is the survival of the fittest. I'm sure they've marked us on their calendars."
HEAT!
WOLVES AND HEAT STAGE!
The Target Center has undergone several renovations over the years to improve the fan experience and modernize the facilities. The arena can accommodate thousands of spectators, and offers a variety of amenities, including restaurants, hospitality areas and luxury suites.
In addition to sports and entertainment, Target Center plays an important role in the Minneapolis community, hosting charitable events and serving as a gathering place for diverse audiences.