Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz live, as well as the latest information from Footprint Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz match live on TV and online?
The match Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz?
This is the start time for the Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz game on October 28, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 1:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (October 29)
Mexico: 17:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Utah Jazz
One of the most outstanding players in Utah Jazz is Lauri Markkanen, the 26 years old player born in Finland comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 35 points.
Key player at Phoenix Suns
One of the players to watch out for in Phoenix Suns is Kevin Durant, the 35-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 39 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last March 27, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Phoenix Suns managed to win by a score of 117 points against 103 of Utaj Jazz.
The player who scored the most points for Phoenix Suns in that game was Devin Booker with 24, while the player who scored the most points for Utah Jazz in that game was Lauri Markkanen with 25.
History Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Phoenix Suns, as of the last five games they have won three, while Utah Jazz has won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Phoenix Suns who has scored 594 points compared to 554 for Utah Jazz.
Actuality - Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz has been having a good performance in the NBA preseason 2023-2024, as after playing four games, they managed to win two and lose two.
Los Angeles Clippers 103 - 98 Utah Jazz
- Last five games
Los Angeles Clippers 103 - 98 Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz 138 - 133 Portland Trail Blazers
Utah Jazz 114 - 94 New Zealand Breakers
Sacramento Kings 116 - 113 Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz 114 - Sacramento Kings
Actuality - Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns has been having a good performance in the current NBA preseason. After playing five games, they won four and lost one.
Portland Trail Blazers 111 - 122 Phoenix Suns
- Last five games
Portland Trail Blazers 111 - 122 Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns 117 - 106 Portland Trail Blazers
Los Angeles Lakers 100 - 108 Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors 104 - 108 Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles Lakers 100 - 95 Phoenix Suns
The match will be played at the Footprint Center Stadium
The match between Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz will take place at the Footprint Center Stadium in the city of Phoenix (United States), this stadium is where the Phoenix Suns team plays its home games, it was built in 1990 and has a capacity for approximately 18,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz live stream, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
