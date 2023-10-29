Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game
Image: Twitter Philadelphia 76ers

8:30 AM14 minutes ago

Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers live, as well as the latest information from Wells Fargo Center Stadium.
8:25 AM19 minutes ago

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers match live on TV and online?

The match Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
8:20 AM24 minutes ago

What time is Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers?

This is the start time for the Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers game on October 29, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 1:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (October 30)
Mexico: 17:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
8:15 AM29 minutes ago

Key player at Portland Trail Blazers

One of the most outstanding players in Portland Trail Blazers is Shaedon Sharpe, the 20-year-old Canadian-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 24 points.
8:10 AM34 minutes ago

Key player at Philadelphia 76ers

One of the players to watch out for in Philadelphia 76ers is Tyrese Maxey, the 22-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 31 points.
8:05 AM39 minutes ago

Last game between both teams

The last time these two teams faced each other was last March 10, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Philadelphia 76ers managed to win by a score of 120 points against 119 of Portland Trail Blazers.
The player who scored the most points for Philadelphia 76ers in that game was Joel Embiid with 39, while the player who scored the most points for Portland Trail Blazers in that game was Anferee Simons with 34.
8:00 AM44 minutes ago

History Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers

The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Philadelphia 76ers, as of the last five games they have won three, while Portland Trail Blazers have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Philadelphia 76ers who have scored 591 points compared to 553 for Portland Trail Blazers.
7:55 AMan hour ago

Actuality - Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers has had a bad performance in the 2023-2024 NBA season, as after playing two games, they managed to win zero and lose two.
  • Last five games

Portland Trail Blazers 111 - 122 Phoenix Suns
Utah Jazz 138 - 133 Portland Trail Blazers
Phoenix Suns 117 - 106 Portland Trail Blazers
Los Angeles Clippers 123 - 111 Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers 97 - 102 Orlando Magic

7:50 AMan hour ago

Actuality - Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers have had a bad performance in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing one game, they won zero and lost one.
  • Last five games

Boston Celtics 114 - 106 Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers 101 - 112 Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets 119 - 127 Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers 120 - 106 Atlanta Hawks
Milwaukee Bucks 118 - 117 Philadelphia 76ers

7:45 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Wells Fargo Center Stadium

The match between Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers will take place at the Wells Fargo Center Stadium in the city of Philadelphia (United States), the stadium is where the Philadelphia 76ers play their home games, was built in 1996 and has a capacity for approximately 21,600 spectators.
Image: phillyvoice.com
Image: phillyvoice.com
7:40 AMan hour ago

