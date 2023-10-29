Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Nuggets vs Thunder match.
How to watch Nuggets vs Thunder Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Nuggets vs Thunder live on TV, your options is: FuBo TV.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA Season Pass app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

The Road to

one piece

NBA

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season eagerly await the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the title of NBA champion.

Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a kind of "playoff" that began in 2020, the year the season ended in a "bubble" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh to tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game knockout round, like this:

- The 7th-placed team from each conference faces the 8th-placed team. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.

- The 9th-placed team faces the 10th-placed team. The winner of that game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the match between 7th and 8th.

The playoffs use a best-of-seven elimination format. This means that two teams play each other up to seven times, with the team that wins four games advancing to the next round.

In the first round, No. 1 in each conference plays against No. 8, No. 2 plays against No. 7, No. 3 against No. 6, and No. 4 against No. 5. The second round is known as the conference semifinals, and the third round is the conference final. The teams that progress in each conference meet in the NBA Finals to determine the champion.

In each round, the team with the best regular season record is rewarded with home-court advantage. A playoff series follows a 2-2-1-1-1 home/away format. This means that of the seven games in a series, the team with the best record plays games 1, 2, 5 and 7 at home.

Michael Malone!

Nuggets coach Michael Malone praises Nikola Jokic on his return this season: "I think our biggest concern with Nikola was just him being homesick. We all like to be home with our friends and family, and for him, his horses. Since he's been back, we haven't seen any signs that he's down. He's becoming an even better leader, not just vocally, but with body language. He's in a good place, and because of that, the team is in a good place too. And it's hard not to be. We've had a great campaign. We won a championship. And we've worked hard this week".
Injury Report: Thunder

On the Thunder side we also have only two absentees, both injured, Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams.
Injury Report: Nuggets

The Nuggets will be without the injured Valtko Cancar and Jay Huff.
Western Conference

At the start of the season, with two wins, the Nuggets share the lead in the Western Conference with the Mavericks, Pelicans and the Thunder.
Last Matches: Nuggets

In the pre-season, the Denver Nuggets won three games and were beaten in two. The wins came first by 115-107 over the Suns, 116-102 over the Bulls and 103-90 over the Clippers. The losses were by 1'33 to 124 to the Bulls and by 1126 to 103 to the Clippers. In the regular season, the wins were 119-107 over the Lakers and 108-104 over the Grizzlies.
Last Matches: Thunder

In the pre-season, the Oklahoma City Thunder had two wins and three losses. The first win was 122-121 over the Spurs and the other 124-101 over the Bucks. The losses were to the Pistons and the Hornets. The first to the Pistons was 128-125 and the second was 118-116 and to the Hornets it was 117-115. Finally, in the regular season, the victories were 124-104 over the Bulls and 108-105 over the Cavaliers.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 NBA match: Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

