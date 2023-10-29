NBA: Denver Nuggets 128 - 95 Oklahoma City Thunder

The Denver Nuggets continued their unbeaten start to the season with a convincing win over Oklahoma City Thunder.

The blowout victory was led by 2x MVP and reigning finals MVP, Nikola Jokic who contributed a 28 point double double to the Nuggets' win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggled after being held to just seven points in 28 minutes, as well as failing to hit the target from beyond the arc on four attempts.

Denver will head into their next game against Utah with a perfect 3-0 record while OKC pick up their first loss and will face Detroit next time out.

Story of the game:

The two unbeaten sides traded blows early on with Chet Holmgren and Michael Porter Jr draining jump shots while Jokic got busy on the inside.

The defending champions were ahead for most of the opening quarter, but OKC showed their offensive prowess through Holmgren and Josh Giddey.

Gilgeous-Alexander started slowly, ending the first quarter with one point, and shooting 0 from seven from the field.

Denver’s elite offense led them to a comfortable lead after the first 12, heading into the second with the score reading 34-23.

SGA attempting a layup through traffic (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)



OKC started to find some rhythm and some shots started dropping, star centre Holmgren ended the half with 17 points, making seven from eleven from the field.

Two-time league MVP Jokic had an excellent first half with 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

The Nuggets maintained a healthy lead at the halfway stage and headed into the second half with an 18-point cushion at 69-51.

After five minutes into the third, the Thunder continued their attempts to gain ground on Denver, but their efforts were met with interior domination and effective shot-making.

Despite taking more shots than their opponents, OKC could not find the kind of continuity that Denver possessed as they led by 23 with three and a half minutes to go in the third.

The Thunder had work to do in the final 12 minutes with visitors still very much in the driver’s seat.

Peyton Watson threw down an alley oop in what was a sucker punch to OKC with ten minutes on the clock.

Peyton Watson throwing down a dunk (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)

Three minutes later the defending champions led by as many as 31 and were well on their way to continuing their perfect start to the 2023/24 NBA season.

Denver can be pleased with how they dealt with OKC’s star man Gilgeous-Alexander, who just a few days ago dropped 34 points on Cleveland, could only come up with seven points today.

Player of the game: Nikola Jokic

(Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)

Jokic was dominant in the paint and distributed the ball with flair and precision to give his side huge advantages throughout the game.

The 6'11 centre concluded the game with a double double, which is not unusual for the Serbian, with 28 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

He shot 75% from the field as he was simply unstoppable with his ability to make shots from all over the floor.